NHL Rumors: TV Rights Deal(s), Montreal Canadiens, and Jacob Fowler

The NHL and Rogers will be announcing a huge TV deal, and more deals could be on the way

TSN: The NHL and Rogers will be announcing a huge National television rights deal this week at around $11 billion. That is twice their current deal, and more deals for the NHL could be coming, according to Darren Dreger.

“Rogers paying more than twice their existing agreement, but where it gets really interesting is the nuance of the overall deal and the ongoing negotiating that is available here to the National Hockey League. Sources say that there is still one more night per week available to be negotiated outside of this agreement with Rogers.

Now, it’s complex and Rogers could get a taste in terms of the finances but also would need to be negotiated is the French language rights. Again, outside of this deal. So, when you see reports of 11 billion or more, the ‘or more’, is the extra night available to a potential suitor and the French language rights as well.”

The Montreal Canadiens to meet with Jacob Fowler’s camp

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Montreal Canadiens will meet with the representatives of college prospect Jacob Fowler about his future.

“Keep in mind, if they want to throw him into the American Hockey League once he signs the contract, they need to wait for Laval. There’s no rush to do that as Laval is out west as part of their schedule.

Something is going to happen with Fowler and the Montreal Canadiens, but they’ve got a little bit of time to work with this week. ”

Cam Robinson: There is some speculation that Jacob Fowler is leaning toward returning to Boston College next year. He was 25-7-2 with a .940 save percentage.

Marco D’Amico: “Should Fowler return to BC, he wouldn’t become a UFA until August 15, 2027. He’s been adamant about wanting to be part of the Canadiens organization in our conversations. No reason to panic if he does decide to go back for another year and then jump straight to the NHL.”

Marco D’Amico: “For context, both Jordan Harris and Jayden Struble played their senior years in the NCAA (to wide panic) and ultimately signed with Montreal.”

