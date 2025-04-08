Eastern Conference Injuries: Hurricanes, Panthers, Rangers, Senators, Flyers, Leafs, and Capitals

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forwards William Carrier, Jordan Staal, and Andrei Svechnikov practiced yesterday but he’s not sure who will be available for tonight’s game.

Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi “tweaked something” on Saturday and there was no update.

Kurt Dusterberg: The Hurricanes could get Staal, Svechnikov and defenseman Jalen Chatfield back in the lineup tonight. Staal’s been out for four games with a lower-body injury. Svechnikov has missed the past two, and three of 12 with an upper-body injury.

Derek Van Diest: Florida Panthers forward Nico Sturm (upper-body) could return to the lineup tonight.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been out for four games with an upper-body injury but still feels good, as he’s building some strength back and has been working on his edge work.

NY Rangers PR: Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller missed last night’s game due to an illness.

NHL Injuries: Monday the 7th

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk hasn’t started skating yet. He’s been out for four games with an upper-body injury.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier didn’t practice yesterday but was at the rink for their team picture. He might have just had a maintenance day.

Jordan Hall: Flyers forward Ryan Poehling seemed okay, but leave practice early.

Jordan Hall: Flyers coach Brad Shaw said that Couturier and Poehling are nicked up, and they’ll know more on Wednesday.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (undisclosed) and forward David Kampf (upper-body) won’t be traveling with the team to Florida for their games against the Panthers and Lightning. They’ve been skating but will remain at home.

Stefen Rosner: Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. On Friday, he suffered a skate cut to his foot.

