NHL Injuries: Stars, Panthers, Predators, Penguins, and Capitals

Jessi Pierce: Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn returned to the lineup yesterday after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury.

Dave Hogg: The Florida Panthers played yesterday without Aleksander Barkov (upper-body), Matthew Tkachuk (upper-body), Sam Bennett, and Sam Reinhart. Bennett and Reinhart were held out to rest up.

“You want every advantage you can get, home ice and all that, but we’ve got to heal these guys,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “We have to give ourselves a chance to play physically in the playoffs and our schedule won’t allow that right now.”

NHL Injuries: Saturday the 5th

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Tkachuk is “still a ways away” but on the same timelines. The playoff start date is going to be important.

They are hopeful that defenseman Dmitry Kulikov will be “right and ready” by the end of this week and that he’s expected to be 100% for the start of the playoffs.

Maurice on Barkov: “Probably a little earlier than (Kulikov), but we’ll put him on the same timeline.”

Forward Nico Sturm should be ready by the middle of next week.

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney returned to the lineup against the Canadiens yesterday after missing their previous game with an upper-body injury.

Burce Miles: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Philip Tomasino missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

NHL Injuries: Sunday the 6th

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Aliaksei Protas is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

