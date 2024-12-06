Eastern Conference Injuries: Sabres, Canadiens, Islanders, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and Capitals

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson took part in their morning skate yesterday. Both players are still on the IR.

Lance Lysowski: Samuelsson is getting close and he may only need a few more practices.

Buffalo Sabres: Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin missed last night’s game due to back spasms. There isn’t a timeline.

Sean Farrell: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle missed last night’s game with an illness.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forwards Mathew Barzal (upper-body) and Anthony Duclair (lower-body) didn’t practice yesterday.

New York Islanders: Goaltender Semyon Varlamov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Stefen Rosner: Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech returned to practice with a no-contact jersey and a full face shield for the first time since suffering a jaw injury on November 1st.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Nikita Kucherov and Mitchell Chaffee missed last night’s game but they are hopeful they are able to play on their road trip which gets underway on Sunday.

Forward Nick Paul returned to the lineup last night.

Corey Long: Kucherov is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Coach Jon Cooper: “We have nothing positive so far … Hopefully he’ll play on the West Coast trip.”

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube on defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (knee): “He got something done, a little procedure done, like, to help himself out a little bit. He just needs a few days & then he’ll be back on the ice & get up to speed again & be ready to go”

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe is doing better but won’t play tonight. He was on the ice working on his own. There wasn’t a practice yesterday.

Dave McCarthy: Leafs forwards Max Domi and Max Pacioretty skated yesterday but won’t be in the lineup tonight.

Mark Masters: Leafs forward Bobby McMann was on the ice yesterday.

Coach Berube: “Hopefully if he gets skating here & he feels good, he could be an option for next week, but we’ll see”

Sammi Silber: Yes, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin is skating in full gear, but he hasn’t practiced with the team and his four to six-week timeline is the same.

