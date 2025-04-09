Eastern Conference Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Panthers, Devils, Senators, Flyers, and Penguins

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forwards Josh Norris, Jordan Greenway and Tyson Kozak are not practicing.

Heather Engel: Carolina Hurricanes forwards Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov returned to the lineup last night.

Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi didn’t practice on Monday or Tuesday and wasn’t in the lineup. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said he’s likely out for at least a week.

Brind’Amour said that forward William Carrier is “still not available.” He’s missed the past 37 games with a lower-body injury.

Mark Masters: Florida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart and defenseman Gustav Forsling returned to the lineup last night.

Jameson Olive: Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov skated with the main group and is hopeful about returning for one of their final regular season games.

Forward Matthew Tkachuk skated yesterday morning. There are no changes to his timeline.

Jameson Olive: Panthers forward Sam Bennett (upper-body) will likely miss the remainder of the regular season but will be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils coach Sheldon Keefe on if it’s possible that defenseman Dougie Hamilton could return for the first-round.

“I think there’s a chance he could return for the first round of the playoffs), but it’s just a matter of how he continues to progress,” coach Sheldon Keefe said Tuesday. “He is on the ice, which is a positive sign. There has been no discussion at this point yet of him joining the team, which speaks to the fact he’s not where he needs to be. But obviously that’s a significant checkpoint for us that’s on the horizon.”

Hamilton has been skating on his own, and there hasn’t been any talk of him joining practices.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins was on the ice in a no-contact jersey. He’s recovering from knee surgery.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Senators forward Brady Tkachuk isn’t with the team on the road.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier practiced yesterday after missing Monday’s practice. Coach Brad Shaw said that he was nicked up.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling practiced yesterday after missing Monday’s practice. Coach Brad Shaw said that he was nicked up.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Philip Tomasino has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Forward Blake Lizotte is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph was on the ice before their morning skate.

Forward Tommy Novak’s status remains the same.

Wes Crosby: Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty left last night’s game at the end of the second period after blocking a shot with his left ankle. He was still being evaluated after the game.

