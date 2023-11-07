Eastern Conference Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Panthers, Rangers, Lightning, Capitals and More

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens is heading in the right direction and coach Don Granato is hopeful he can return to practice in the next few days.

Buffalo Sabres: The Sabres have placed forward Brandon Biro on the IR.

Carolina Hurricanes: Statement from Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell on Frederik Andersen.

“During recent medical testing, it was discovered that Frederik Andersen had a blood clotting issue that needed to be addressed. There is currently no timetable for his return, but we are confident that Freddie will be able to make a full recovery.”

Michael Traikos: Steven Stamkos and Chris Kreider both missed missed two months when they had blood clotting issues.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce returned to practice in a no-contact jersey. He’s been out since October 19th with a lower-body injury.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson has been dealing with a lower-body injury of late and missed practice again.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice on defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour: “Their rehab and recovery has been very, very good. … There’s a chance that near the end of the trip and then when we come back for the homestand off the West Coast we could see one or two of them.”

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Bo Horvat is day-to-day. Defenseman Scott Mayfield was given a maintenance day. They’ll see how defenseman Adam Pelech feels today and if he’s ready to go.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said their plan yesterday was for goaltender Igor Shesterkin to get in a little bit of work.

“He’s going to come in & we’ll evaluate at that point.” … “He was out there, he was part of it & he followed through with what we wanted.”

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub practiced in a regular jersey. Defenseman Erik Brannstrom practiced but didn’t take any contact.

Chris Johnston: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy is progressing from his back surgery and that he could return at some point after U.S. Thanksgiving and added “I’ll be disappointed if it’s early December.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan when asked if forward Nicklas Backstrom will play again this season: “Unlikely.”

Tom Gulitti: The Capitals will see where things go with Backstrom but he’s unlikely to play this season and he’ll be put on the LTIR.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower-body) didn’t practice. Coach Spencer Carbery said that van Riemsdyk was being re-evaluated yesterday and they are hopeful that it’s not long-term.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov will practice due to an illness.