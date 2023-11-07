Western Conference Injuries: Coyotes, Flames, Avalanche, Stars, Wild, and Oilers

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker practiced in a no-contact jersey.

GM Bill Armstrong said last week that they were looking at November 11th against the Nashville Predators as a potential return date.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Adam Ruzika returned to practice. He’s been out since October 24th with a shoulder injury.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Fredrik Olofsson didn’t skate yesterday and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Brien Rea: Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Matt Duchene is day-to-day.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Stars forward Duchene missed last night’s game, as did Radek Faksa, who is getting closer to being ready to return.

Brien Rea: Faksa could be ready for their next game, which is against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dylan Loucks: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason said that defenseman Jared Spurgeon will travel with the team and there is a chance of him playing during the trip: “There’s a possibility for sure. When, where, who knows. But he’s progressing quite nicely into full practice.”

TSN: Ryan Rishaug wonders if there is something going on with Connor McDavid.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Laura Diakun: “Because you’re right. It’s such a rare situation that we’re seeing right now with both Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl struggling offensively and the goals just aren’t coming. And yeah, that’s great to kind of separate them but what are you seeing from them right now? Is it a case of they’re just kind of gripping their sticks a little too tight these days.

Rishaug: “Yeah, I mean, we’ve talked to both of them in the last 24 hours. Connor David talked about his game last night. He didn’t go into a lot of detail about it, but just admitted that it’s not up to his standard.

With McDavid, one of the questions I have about McDavid is if he’s healthy. We know that he’s been dealing with something this year. He missed games, right? We know that, but isn’t lingering. I’ve noticed that his hands, doesn’t seem to be handling the puck in quite the same way. And not quite as much on his shot. That we saw on the face-off circle, but he was dominated in their last game, badly. And excuse me.

So, for McDavid I wonder if there isn’t something there. We asked him and he said he’s fine. Of course, that’s what he’s gonna say.”