Franchises Expected to Make the Biggest Moves in the 2024 NHL Offseason

As the NHL offseason approaches, anticipation is building around the league for the significant moves that franchises are poised to make. The NHL Draft, set to take place in Las Vegas on June 28-29, 2024, promises to be the pivotal event that sets it all in motion.

This year’s draft class is not as touted as last year’s. However, the draft will undoubtedly reshape team rosters, especially for those clubs that have stockpiled picks and are in rebuilding phases. Teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Chicago Blackhawks, and San Jose Sharks (who also have the first overall pick) who have been strategically positioning themselves for this moment, are expected to be particularly active.

Just days after the draft, the NHL free agency period will open on July 1, 2024, adding another layer of excitement and unpredictability. This year’s free agent class features several high-profile players including forwards Steven Stamkos, Sam Reinhart, and Jake Guentzel, and defensemen Brett Pesce and Brandon Montour, who could dramatically alter the competitive landscape and impact current ice hockey odds and futures.

The Stanley Cup finalists will be known by Tuesday, June 4th, and their outcomes could further influence offseason strategies as contending teams look to either maintain their dominance or retool for another run at the championship. The combination of a talent-rich draft and a dynamic free agency period sets the stage for one of the most intriguing offseasons in recent NHL history.

As the 2024 NHL offseason approaches, several franchises are poised to make significant moves to strengthen their rosters and improve their standings. Here’s a detailed look at the top five teams expected to make the biggest waves this offseason, including dark horse candidates who might surprise everyone.

New York Rangers

Fresh off their Presidents’ Trophy-winning season and a deep run to the NHL Conference Finals, the New York Rangers are in a prime position to make notable moves. With a solid core of young talent, such as Alexis Lafrenière and Adam Fox, complemented by the veteran leadership of Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider, the Rangers have the potential to build on their recent success.

Thanks to astute contract management, the Rangers have some salary cap flexibility. They may look to add a top-six forward or bolster their defensive corps, targeting high-profile free agents or players available via trade from cap-strapped teams. With their blend of experience and youth, the Rangers are a team to watch this offseason.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars, currently in the NHL Conference Finals, are one of the league’s premier teams with a wide-open Stanley Cup window. However, they face the potential loss of key unrestricted free agents, including Joe Pavelski, Matt Duchene, Craig Smith, and trade-deadline acquisition Chris Tanev.

With nearly $19 million in salary cap space and an aggressive general manager in Jim Nill, the Stars are well-positioned to make significant moves. The presence of emerging young talents Wyatt Johnston and Logan Stankoven on entry-level contracts provides additional cap flexibility. If they fall short of winning the Stanley Cup this season, there will be pressure to capitalize on their current core while they still can.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs, perennial playoff contenders, are always active in the offseason. Despite another playoff disappointment, they have a strong roster led by Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares. However, defensive improvements are necessary for a deeper playoff run.

With new head coach Craig Berube, the Leafs’ front office may adopt a different approach, but they remain likely to make bold moves. Whether through trades or free-agent signings, Toronto will seek impactful players to strengthen their roster. Significant changes could alter the team’s odds for the upcoming season.

Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres are under immense pressure to end their 13-season playoff drought. Despite a promising start to the season, the Sabres’ offense regressed, and their defense underperformed. Additionally, the team lacks a proven No. 1 goaltender.

Entering the offseason with nearly $22 million in cap space and a full complement of draft picks, the Sabres are poised to make significant moves. The recent trade of Casey Mittelstadt for Bowen Byram indicates their willingness to shake things up. Buffalo must act decisively to avoid extending their playoff absence to 14 seasons.

Nashville Predators

The Nashville Predators are at a crossroads, with their direction for the future still uncertain. Initially appearing to head towards a rebuild, they made key free-agent signings, including Ryan O’Reilly and Gustav Nyquist, sparking a mid-season surge and solidifying their playoff position.

With nearly $20 million in cap space and a wealth of draft picks, the Predators have multiple options. They must decide whether to move starter Juuse Saros, re-sign him, or use him as trade bait, especially with top prospect Yaroslav Askarov nearing NHL readiness. Nashville could be an under-the-radar contender for a significant offseason move.

Seattle Kraken: The Seattle Kraken, still in the early stages of building a competitive team, has the advantage of cap space and a clean slate. With a strategic approach, they could target seasoned players for leadership or young talents to build their future. New head coach Dan Bylsma will play a key role in shaping their offseason strategy.

Detroit Red Wings: A disappointing April left the Detroit Red Wings just out of a playoff spot, but that will probably motivate General Manager Steve Yzerman to be more aggressive this offseason. The Red Wings’ blend of young talent, experienced veterans, draft capital, and cap space makes them ripe for a major deal or acquire a top free agent.

Los Angeles Kings: The Los Angeles Kings have been quietly assembling a solid roster through a mix of prospects and veterans. The glaring hole seems to be in the net, where they were forced to lean on the aging Cam Talbot and journeyman David Rittich. With a few strategic acquisitions, they could accelerate their rebuild and become a stronger contender in the league.

Conclusion

The NHL offseason promises to be unpredictable and exciting, with several franchises poised to make significant moves. The New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and Toronto Maple Leafs are well-positioned to be active, while dark horse candidates like the Seattle Kraken, Detroit Red Wings, and Los Angeles Kings could also make surprising moves. These changes could shift the league’s balance and set the stage for an exciting 2024-25 season.