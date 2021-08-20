NHL News: Glendale Nixes Arizona Coyotes’ Lease, Matthews on NHL 22 Cover, and more

Glendale Nixes Arizona Coyotes Lease

The inevitable event of events happened on Thursday as the City of Glendale decided to opt out of their joint agreement with the Arizona Coyotes. This is effective at the end of the 2021-22 NHL season.

Staff Writer at NHL.com: This was not a hasty decision by either side but no one should be surprised by the Glendale City Council. They believe they stood up to the Arizona Coyotes as Glendale wanted a commitment. Arizona wanted some flexibility. Now, the Coyotes have to find a home for the 2022-23 season.

Gary Bettman believes Arizona is staying in Arizona.

“I’m not worried about the Coyotes.” Commissioner Bettman said on WFAN 660 AM in New York. “I think their future stays in the greater Phoenix area.”

Again, all this may have done is accelerated a process that had been in motion for a little while.

Craig Morgan of Arizona Coyotes Insider: There are going to be lots of entanglements with the Arizona Coyotes as Glendale made it clear they want Arizona out by June 30th, 2022.

Where will the Coyotes play in 2022-23? How will they pay the money Arizona is delinquent on? Since 2009, the Coyotes have been in limbo with more questions than answers. Arizona has been looking at an arena location in the Tempe area for some time.

It is safe to say there will be more twists and turns. In the meantime, Glendale is out.

Auston Matthews on NHL 22 Cover

Cristina Ledra of NHL.com: For the second time in two years, Auston Matthews is on the cover of an NHL game — this time it is NHL 22.

Jokes of a cover playoff curse aside, Matthews joins Alex Ovechkin and Jonathan Toews as players who have appeared on the cover twice.

“I grew up playing the game and it’s really special to be on the cover in general, and to be on it again, I’m still just as excited,” Matthews said during his cover shoot in Los Angeles.

NHL 22 will be available on a variety of gaming systems on October 15th but not on PC this season.

Blue Jackets Sign Cody Sillinger

Cap Friendly: The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Cody Sillinger to an entry-level contract.

The cap hit to Columbus is just $925,000 but the AAV for Sillinger could be as high as $1.633 million. Year 1 features performance bonuses of $425,000 with Years 2 and 3 at $850,000 each.

Sillinger also receives a signing bonus of $92,500 a season as their number one draft pick.

New Jersey Devils Sign Chase Stillman

Puck Pedia: The New Jersey Devils have signed their first-round draft pick to an entry-level contract. Chase Stillman will get an NHL base of $832,500.

This goes with an $80,000 salary in the minors and a standard $92,500 salary bonus. The cap hit for New Jersey is $925,000. Stillman’s deal is for three seasons.