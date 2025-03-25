Goalie Interference Still A Topic of Conversation Even After the GMs Meetings

If you were a betting man, of course, there would be a controversial goalie interference in a game after the NHL GMs just met in Florida to clarify the rule.

In an important game in the standings, the Columbus Blue Jackets and New York Islanders were tied at 3-3 as the clock ticked down in the 3rd period. With 10 seconds left in the game, Kyle Palmieri appeared to have given the Islanders a 4-3 lead as he deflected a shot from the point. However, the referee waved the goal off due to goalie interference.

Based on the standard all year and what they discussed at the GMs meetings this is the Right Call. Please Read the Rule Book and Know the Rules. This is the Standard all Season. #isles #cbj https://t.co/dpVozcb5Fu — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) March 25, 2025

From this angle, it does not appear that Palmieri is in the crease, and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins initiates the contact. But the NHL looks at many angles, including the overhead angle. There, we see Palmieri go into the blue paint and make contact with Merzlikins. But as Doc Brown from Back to the Future said to Marty McFly, “You’re not thinking 4th dimensionally.”

Remember the boxes that need to be checked. How did the player get to the blue paint? Was he pushed or gone in there himself?

Contact made inside the paint and no reset. This is the standard. #isles #cbj pic.twitter.com/VRaXocQCRb — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) March 25, 2025

Fans do not have to go that far, but they do need to think three-dimensionally, as former NHL official and current ESPN rules official Dave Jackson told Full Press Hockey.

I think what you have to keep in mind is, that a lot of people don’t realize the crease is three-dimensional. It’s not just flat on the ice. That crease extends up as high as the crossbar. So it’s like a box and it’s like a window. So you can be standing in an apartment building, your feet on the floor, and your whole upper body hanging outside the window. So are you in the crease? Are you in the apartment building?

But that is not the only requirement for goalie interference. Oh no. The referees and the situation have to go through multiple check boxes to determine whether to keep the call on the ice or overturn it. Who made the contact first? Where was the contact? Did the player go into the crease on his own, or did he need help? Did the attacking player try to avoid contact with the goalie? But the biggest one is the call on the ice.

The NHL Has a Goalie Interference Problem

Remember, the call on the ice was not a goal. So, the overriding call is the call on the ice when it goes to the Situation Room. The Situation Room is there to assist the officials on the ice. So unless there is an abundance of evidence overturning the call, the call on the ice is the call the officials will go with. Thus, if the officials called it a goal, it would have stayed a goal.

Even Blue Jackets head coach Dean Evason discussed the call on the ice after the game: “I guess what it says is that we’ve got to be very careful that the call on the ice is probably where it’s going to go.”

Earlier in the game, Anders Lee gave the Islanders a 3-2 lead on a similar play that the officials and NHL deemed to be a good goal. The call on the ice was a goal, and the Blue Jackets challenged the call for goalie interference and lost. However, the NHL, in their explanation after the Palmieri, stated the following:

Video review supported the Referees’ call on the ice that New York’s Kyle Palmieri impaired Elvis Merzlikins’ ability to play his position in the crease prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1, which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

The officials, along with the Situation Room, determined that Merzlikins could not play his position. Whether fans like it or not, it has been the standard all season. Remember, this play was probably one of the 54 the NHL GMs looked at during their meetings in Florida last week.

Expanding the Stanley Cup Playoffs Devalues the Regular Season

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told the media that the Situation Room and the officials have done an excellent job. The GMs agreed on 52 of the 54 plays they viewed. Ultimately, this is a judgment call, and it has been consistent throughout the season.

“Those were the 54 most difficult calls that they had to make,” commissioner Gary Bettman explained. “Yes, it is a judgment call, but overwhelmingly the managers believe hockey ops has been consistent. It’s about consistency and the managers understand full well .”

So, for those who have been paying attention and watching games closely, this has been the standard all season. There is an element of grey area and subjectivity. Again, all these calls balance themselves out. But it does not mean it will not be controversial, especially if it costs a team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.