Hockey Canada Nominees and the Kraken claim Eeli Tolvanen

Hockey Canada nominees

Canadian Press: Nominees were named to fill the vacant board of director seats for the Hockey Canada. A vote to accept or reject them will be on Saturday.

The nominees include: Cassie Campbell-Pascal, Hugh L. Fraser, Grant Borbridge, Julie Duranceau, Dave Evans, Marni Fullerton, Jonathan F. Goldbloom, Marian Jacko and Andrea Poole.

“We are grateful to the more than 550 candidates who applied to help guide the change at Hockey Canada,” Michael Bruni, the nominating committee chair, said in a release.

“The nominees we’ve put forward represent the very best of Canadian society: bringing together the knowledge and experience necessary to create a new era in hockey that focuses on governance and cultural evolution.”

The Kraken claim Eeli Tolvanen

Chris Johnston: The Seattle Kraken have claimed forward Eeli Tolvanen off waivers from the Nashville Predators.

Sean Shapiro: Internally the Predators had been pretty confident the Tolvanen would clear waivers.

Alex Daugherty: (thread) “Just want to add to the Tolvanen discourse that Nashville’s cap situation is a part of this.

The McDonagh/Carrier/Lauzon injuries + McCarron absence created holes in the roster that, even at AHL replacement prices, would cause overflow.

Tolvanen’s cap hit was $1.4m. which for a guy that can play (somewhat well) at the NHL level is a fair price. But he doesn’t play D and they now had three D on the shelf.

The McCarron situation is the X-factor and something that no one could have prepared for.

Keep in mind: none of this excuses waiving a former 1st round pick, especially if you “thought he might clear” (as has been reported).

Cutting Eeli Tolvanen is one of the strangest moves I’ve seen from this team since covering them.”