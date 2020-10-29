Hockey News: OHL and AHL Details, HDA Statement and Dallas Stars Jerseys

OHL season details

Jeff Marek: The OHL GM meetings ended yesterday. Details of some of their plans for next season.

“- Season starts Feb 4th

– Training camps start Jan 23rd

– European + American players arrive Jan 8 + quarantine

– 40 game season

– 4 teams from each conference make playoffs, so 8 teams total.

– 1 or 2 exhibition games Jan 29 – 31 then right into the season.

– There was no talk about what happens with U.S teams.

– No details about how games/schedule will be determined but it is believed teams may only play against 4 or 5 other squads.”

The AHL: AHL president and CEO Scott Howson announced that they have moved their potential start date for the 2020-21 season back to February 5th, 2021.

Darren Dreger: “Border crossing remains a large hurdle, plus time required to develop and build an appropriate schedule.”

Larry Brooks: “Let’s say the NHL starts 1/1…What happens to players who don’t make team? Will NHL rosters be expanded? Taxi squads? What happens to the guy on a one-way who doesn’t make team…he doesn’t get paid? NHL, NHLPA, PHPA (representing AHL and ECHL) had best get to work.”

HDA statement

Hockey Diversity Alliance: Statement from the HDA on Arizona Coyotes drafting Mitchell Miller.

Item #6 of the HDA pledge asked the NHL to agree that:

“We will not support. partner with oraccept support from any organization that has engaged in, Promoted or failed to appropriately respond to racist conduct in their organization of any kind (including, without limitation, the proliferation of hate speech, discrimination in the provision of goods, services and facilities and other areas such as employment).”

The Coyotes’ drafting of Mitchell Miller – who was convicted of Bullying a developmentally disabled, black classmate, and according to the victim’s family has not personally apologized – shows that “zero tolerance” of racism can’t be taken for granted in the NHL.

The NHL and the Coyotes should sign the HDA pledge and start practicing what they preach.

A new alternate jersey for the Dallas Stars