How to Watch NHL Hockey During the 2024-25 NHL Season

The National Hockey League’s 2024-25 season is set to be an exciting one for fans, with a diverse array of broadcast options available for viewers across North America and beyond. As the league continues to expand its reach, the broadcast landscape has evolved to include traditional television networks, streaming platforms, VPN access, and innovative ways for fans to access games from anywhere in the world.

For the 2024-25 season, the NHL has maintained its partnerships with major broadcasters in the United States and Canada. In the U.S., ESPN and TNT will share the national broadcast rights, with ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, and Hulu set to air 100 exclusive games throughout the season. The coverage kicks off with an opening-night tripleheader on October 8, featuring the Seattle Kraken hosting the St. Louis Blues, the defending champion Florida Panthers raising their banner before facing the Boston Bruins, and the Chicago Blackhawks taking on the new Utah Hockey Club in Salt Lake City.

TNT will continue its coverage, focusing on Wednesday night games and providing fans with consistent midweek hockey action. Sportsnet and TVA Sports remain the primary national broadcasters in Canada, with CBC continuing to air the iconic “Hockey Night in Canada” on Saturday evenings.

Streaming Live Hockey

Online streaming has become an increasingly important part of the NHL’s broadcast strategy. ESPN+ will offer more than 1,050 out-of-market games through NHL Power Play, which is included with an ESPN+ subscription. This service allows fans to choose between home or away team commentary streams and access to Canadian national presentations of “Hockey Night in Canada.”

VPN Solutions

For fans looking to access games that may be subject to local blackouts or for those living outside of North America, using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) has become a popular solution. A VPN allows users to bypass geographical restrictions by connecting to servers in different locations, effectively masking their location. To watch blacked-out NHL games using a VPN, fans can follow a simple process:

First, subscribe to a reputable VPN service with servers in multiple U.S. locations. Next, download and install the VPN application on your device. Once installed, connect to a VPN server in a U.S. state unaffected by the blackout for the game you wish to watch. Finally, launch your preferred NHL streaming service, such as ESPN+ or NHL.TV, and enjoy the game as if you were physically located in the non-blacked-out area.

It’s important to note that while using a VPN to bypass blackouts is a common practice, it may violate the terms of service of some streaming platforms. Fans should be aware of this and use VPNs responsibly.

The 2024-25 season will feature several marquee events and exciting matchups. The NHL Global Series will kick off the season in Europe, with the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils playing in Prague, Czechia, on October 4 and 5. Later in the season, the Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers will face off in Tampere, Finland, on November 1 and 2.

One of the season’s most anticipated events will be the Discover NHL Winter Classic, scheduled for December 31, 2024. This outdoor spectacle will feature the St. Louis Blues taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Another season highlight will be the 4 Nations Face-Off, a new international tournament featuring top NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. This event will occur from February 12 to 20, 2025, with games in Montreal and Boston. ESPN will broadcast the matches, including the USA vs. Finland game on February 13 and the championship game on February 20.

For fans of rivalry matchups, the 2024 Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will be a must-watch. The teams will face off on December 16 at Rogers Place in Edmonton and again on February 27 at Amerant Bank Arena in Florida.

As the NHL continues to grow and adapt to changing viewer habits, the 2024-25 season promises to offer fans more ways than ever to engage with the sport they love. Whether through traditional broadcasts, streaming services, or innovative solutions like VPNs, hockey enthusiasts worldwide will have unprecedented access to the thrilling action on the ice.