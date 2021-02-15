NHL Trade: Hurrcanes Trade Galchenyk To Maple Leafs For Korshkov And Warsofsky

The Carolina Hurricanes have traded forward Alex Galchenyuk to the Toronto Maple Leafs for forward Egor Korshkov and defenseman David Warsofsky.

The 27-year old Galchenyuk was drafted 3rd overall in the first-round of the 2012 draft by the Montreal Canadiens. He carries a $1.05 million cap hit.

The 24-year old Korshkov was drafted 31st overall in the second-round of the 2016 draft by the Maple Leafs.

The 30-year old Warsofsky was drafted 95th overall in the fourth-round of the 2008 draft by the Blues. He carries a $700,000 cap hit.

Thoughts from the media

Cap Friendly: “With Galchenyuk clearing waivers earlier today, #Leafs can loan him to the taxi squad or the minors if they so choose

If they acquired him on waivers earlier today, that option wouldn’t exist and he would have had to remain on the NHL roster (unless he first cleared waivers)”

Darren Dreger: “Leafs acquire Galchenyuk from the Canes. Depth and flexibility. He’s cleared waivers, so no issue there. Plus, no quarantine required which also helps. Korshkov and Warsofsky announced going to Carolina.”

Michael Augello: “The #Leafs acquisition of Alex Galchenyuk makes sense in terms of depth and cap management since he cleared waivers and can be assigned to the taxi squad/AHL with his $1M salary buried. Korshkov scored 16 goals with the #Marlies and a goal in his only NHL game last season.”

Michael Augello: “He is leading Lokomotiv in goal scoring this season and is an RFA this summer, which could mean the #Leafs think he may stay in Russia if he does not get an NHL spot.”

Eric Engels: “You know, if there’s one team Galchenyuk could fit with, it could very well be this Toronto team. Good skill to improve bottom six scoring potentially or fill in top six in case of injury. And they can put him on taxi squad without much concern of losing him. No-risk move.”

Anthony Petrielli: “On one hand it’s a low risk opportunity to try a guy who undoubtedly has talent, on the other hand, since the 2017-2018 season he has been in six organizations (not including Carolina).”

