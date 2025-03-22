Jonathan Huberdeau is Having Fun Playing Hockey Again

Entering the season, the Calgary Flames had few expectations. This was a young team mixed with a couple of solid veterans, but they did not want to hear about a rebuild or trade at the beginning of the season. The Flames have rallied together as a group, and it has helped, especially forward Jonathan Huberdeau.

Ever since arriving in Calgary via a trade with the Florida Panthers in the summer of 2022, the Flames forward has looked out of place. He never fit in, and his production dropped. In Florida, he was a 115-point player that one season, but his points dropped by 60 points to 55, including just 15 goals. Then, last season, he recorded 52, including 12 goals.

Many wondered if Huberdeau was even close to the player he was in Florida without playing alongside someone like Aleksander Barkov. However, this season, Huberdeau is looking like the player he was in Florida. While his point production may never be where it was again, he is having fun again playing.

Not everyone can be like Matthew Tkachuk, who can transition easily to a new environment and team. It took Huberdeau two seasons before he finally got comfortable in his new surroundings, leaving his Florida past in the rearview mirror.

“It is an adjustment, and it’s going to a hockey market, for maybe you can hide a little bit in Florida, and there’s no hiding in Calgary when you go through a slump,” Flames GM Craig Conroy told RG Media. “I think there is some comfort now that it’s his third year in Calgary and Florida’s behind him. I think he’s kind of cut ties there, which has helped out,” MacKenzie Weegar told RG.

The only things anyone wanted to talk about when it came to Huberdeau were his production and the $10.5 million AAV he was getting on his contract. Not to mention that in the last couple of seasons, the Flames were not winning and were not in the thick of the playoff race. It helps a player’s confidence that he is contributing to a winning cause.

Jonathan Huberdeau has 26 goals on the season, four away from tying his career high of 30 goals, which he set twice with the Florida Panthers. His 26th goal was the game-winner against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night, as the Flames scored four third-period goals to rally from a 3-1 deficit to win 5-3.

That was a big two points for the Flames, who know every win matters. While the win was important, you could tell by the celebration as he dropped to one knee and slid across the ice, how big a goal that was for him. Not to mention the look on his face that the sport of hockey is supposed to be fun. And he is having fun.

“I don’t know. I just touched the ice a little bit. Just feeling the ice,” Jonathan Hubderdeau said post-game when asked about his goal celebration to make it 4-3. “I don’t know what I was doing. One knee down. I just wanted to take it all in.”

Huberdeau has the team lead in points with 52 and goals with 26. One ahead of his good buddy and linemate Nazem Kadri. Those two have been going back and forth for the points and goal-scoring lead on the team all season. Though Huberdeau was on the ice with Matt Coronato when he scored, he does have great chemistry with Kadri.

Having a skilled player on your line certainly helps. As NHLRumors.com has documented, the combo of Barkov and Huberdeau in Florida was electric. You can see that Kadri and Huderdeau are pushing each other to be better.

When the final buzzer sounded on Thursday’s game, Huberdeau remained in the lead by one thanks to his game-winning goal. However, as he told the media, it does not matter if he or Kadri have the goal-scoring lead come the end of the season.

“Me and Naz (Nazem Kadri) can finish tie,” Huberdeau said jokingly and laughing.

You can tell he is happy again playing the game he loves. The Flames are winning hockey games. Calgary understands the urgency of getting into the playoffs. They want to be there. Having a rejuvenated Jonathan Huberdeau helps, especially for a team that is having trouble manufacturing offense.

If Jonathan Huberdeau can continue his strong season and carry it over, the Flames are in good shape moving forward. It is nice to see him having fun playing hockey again after the last couple of years when he struggled to find his game and looked miserable.

The Flames are never out of every game as Jonathan Huberdeau gives them a chance to win the game.

