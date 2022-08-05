NHL News: The Calgary Flames extend Jonathan Huberdeau for eight years

Calgary Flames: The Flames have signed Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year contract extension with an AAV of $10.5 million.

“We are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary,” said Flames general manager Brad Treliving. “He is an elite player, one of the premier forwards in the league who makes players around him better. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan to our community and his contributions to our team’s success.”

Elliotte Friedman: Salary breakdown for Huberdeau.

2023-24: $3.5 million salary and a $7 million signing bonus

2024-25: $3.5 million salary and a $7 million signing bonus

2025-26: $3.5 million salary and a $7 million signing bonus

2026-27: $1 million salary and a $9.5 million signing bonus

2027-28: $1 million salary and a $9.5 million signing bonus

2028-29: $3.5 million salary and a $7 million signing bonus

2029-30: $1 million salary and a $9.5 million signing bonus

2030-31: $5.5 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

Huberdeau has a full no-movement clause. In the last two years of the contract, he has a partial no-trade clause – a 12-team list.

Huberdeau is coming off posting career highs for assists and points (115) while tying for a career high in goals (30) last season. As well, the @NHLFlames newest signee put up such an impressive number of helpers in 2021-22 that he currently sits tied for 3rd on this wingers list https://t.co/a4M1mOpyob pic.twitter.com/LsmXD6SxcD — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) August 5, 2022

To paraphrase Keynes, in the long run, we’re all fired. Age curve isn’t pretty, term is a lot, etc. etc. but in the short term at least this guy is as close to a one-to-one Gaudreau replacement as one could probably hope to find. pic.twitter.com/FvdCq1gshv — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 5, 2022