NHL News: The Calgary Flames extend Jonathan Huberdeau for eight years
Up next
Author

 

Calgary Flames: The Flames have signed Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year contract extension with an AAV of $10.5 million.

“We are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary,” said Flames general manager Brad Treliving. “He is an elite player, one of the premier forwards in the league who makes players around him better. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan to our community and his contributions to our team’s success.”

Elliotte Friedman: Salary breakdown for Huberdeau.

2023-24: $3.5 million salary and a $7 million signing bonus
2024-25: $3.5 million salary and a $7 million signing bonus
2025-26: $3.5 million salary and a $7 million signing bonus
2026-27: $1 million salary and a $9.5 million signing bonus
2027-28: $1 million salary and a $9.5 million signing bonus
2028-29: $3.5 million salary and a $7 million signing bonus
2029-30: $1 million salary and a $9.5 million signing bonus
2030-31: $5.5 million salary and a $5 million signing bonus

Huberdeau has a full no-movement clause. In the last two years of the contract, he has a partial no-trade clause – a 12-team list.