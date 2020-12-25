Key Transition Rules For The 2020-21 NHL Season

** The below is taken from Puck Pedia, with their approval, showing some of the interesting transition rules for the 2020-21 NHL season.

Impact of a shorter season

In a normal 186 day season, each day of the season represents 0.54% (1/186). This year the season is 116 days, so each day represents 0.86% (1/116); each day is worth more towards the final cap hit. Therefore, accruing cap space earlier in the year or by having a lower cap hit on non-game days allows for even more cap hit to be added later in the year than in a normal season.

For example, a $1M Cap Hit player in the minors or taxi squad for 30 days saves $259K of Cap Hit ($1M * 30/116). In a normal year, that player in the minors for 30 days would only save $161K ($1M * 30/186). This has an impact later in the year, like at the trade deadline. This year, that $259K of saved cap space at the trade deadline (27 days remaining) is worth $1.1M in annual Cap Hit that can be added (116/27 * $259K). In a normal year, $161K of cap space at the trade deadline (41 days remaining) is worth $730K of Annual Cap Hit that can be added (186/41 * $161K).

For teams under the $81.5M Cap, this provides a big incentive to minimize the roster and Cap Hit as much as possible earlier in the year, as that cap space is worth more than normal later in the year. Between this and the taxi squad, expect teams to operate as close to the 20 minimum healthy players as possible, especially on off-days. The exception would be if players do not want to risk losing a player on waivers by sending them to the taxi squad if they’re waiver eligible.

For teams in LTIR, they won’t receive any benefit of accruing cap space since space does not accrue while in LTIR.

Notes on the Taxi Squad and goalies on the roster

COVID & Roster/Cap

If a player is unfit to play due to COVID protocols (tests positive or is considered a close contact to a positive case), they can be designated as non-roster. This designation means they do not count towards 23 player active roster limit, but they do continue to count against salary cap. If a player is recalled and must quarantine, he counts towards the roster limit & salary cap during quarantine.

If a player is traded for or claimed on waivers and must quarantine, during quarantine they can be Non-Roster; they don’t count against the 23 player active roster limit but they do count against salary cap.

COVID & LTIR

If a player tests positive for COVID, they are automatically eligible to be placed on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) without any medical review or assessment. Normally, to go on LTIR a Doctor must do an examination and provide a long-term diagnosis.

The standard 10 game and 24 day time missed LTIR requirement remains, and the start date for this period begins from the positive COVID test result.

There are some additional Emergency Roster Rules, European Assignment and Expansion notes that teams could encounter this season and are worth checking out on Puck Pedia.

Performance Bonuses

All performance bonus thresholds and amounts are pro-rated by 56/82. For example, if an player has an entry level “A” performance bonus of $212,500 for scoring 20 Goals, this is pro-rated to $145,122 for scoring 14 Goals. Therefore, all potential bonus amounts have been pro-rated by 56/82, likely reducing the amount of potential bonus carryover overages.

