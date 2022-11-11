NHL News: Waivers, Galchenyuk, Eriksson, Hjalmarsson, a Time Clause, and Brodeur

Zaitsev and Reilly clear waivers and Hellberg gets claimed

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Nikita Zaitsev cleared waivers. Goaltender Magnus Hellberg was claimed by the Seattle Kraken.

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly cleared waivers.

Laurent Brossoit on waivers

Chris Johnston: The Vegas Golden Knights have put Laurent Brossoit on waivers.

Jesse Granger: “If Laurent Brossoit clears waivers and is assigned to Henderson it would clear $1.125M in cap space (the maximum amount that can be buried in the minors). If anyone claims Brossoit it would obviously clear the full $2.325M.”

Eriksson and Hjalmarsson back to Sweden

Chris Johnston: Forward Loui Eriksson signed with Frolunda and defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson signed with HV71.

Galchenyuk signs in the AHL

Chris Johnston: Forward Alex Galchenyuk attended the Colorado Avalanche’s training camp before getting injured. He signed with the AHL team now that he’s cleared to return.

What about a “time clause” for calling goals back

TSN: Darren Dreger said the NHL got the call right when calling Trevor Zegras‘ goal back because of an offside much earlier in the play – 29 seconds earlier.

“The idea of tweaking this rule is pretty much a hard “no” by the NHL decision-makers, although some I’ve talked to wondered about maybe talking about the idea of a “time clause”. So if the goal is scored in 20 or 30 seconds after the puck has crossed the blue line and the offensive team has entered the zone, then it’s a good goal. I think this is going be a difficult sell.”

Brodeur named executive VP of Hockey Ops

TSN: Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice-president of hockey operations for the New Jersey Devils. Pierre LeBrun says that Brodeau is focusing on hockey operations and no longer has business responsibilities.

“One thing Brodeur wanted to stress to me was that he reports to Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald. This isn’t Brodeur coming in and being president of hockey operations. He’s working under Fitzgerald as Brodeur continues to learn this craft.

Let’s also be honest, he has a pretty good relationship with the owners in New Jersey.”