Los Angeles Kings Resign Jordan Spence the First Australian Born NHL Player

Jordan Spence, the first Australian-born player to reach the NHL, has continued to make strides in his professional hockey career since his debut with the Los Angeles Kings in 2022.

Born in Manly, Australia, to a Canadian father and Japanese mother, Spence moved to Japan as a toddler before relocating to Canada to pursue hockey. Though he left Australia at a young age, his unique background has made him a point of interest, especially when the NHL held its first-ever games in Australia in 2023.

The 2023 NHL Global Series in Melbourne was a significant moment for Spence. Despite having few memories of Australia, he embraced the opportunity to connect with his birthplace. The crowd at Rod Laver Arena, where online pokies for Aussie players are featured, gave Spence an enthusiastic reception when he was introduced as being from Manly, New South Wales. His parents, who hadn’t been back since he was born, also attended the games.

Spence has continued to develop his game at the NHL level. In the 2023-24 season, he earned a full-time roster spot with the Kings after a strong training camp. Through 71 regular season games, he recorded 24 points while averaging over 14 minutes of ice time per game.

His journey to becoming an NHL regular hasn’t been without challenges. Spence has focused on building strength, adding about 10 pounds in recent offseasons. He’s also improved his consistency, which he views as key to establishing himself at the top level.

Spence’s unique path to the NHL, including time spent in Japan, the United States, and Canada, has shaped him as a person and player. He takes pride in potentially serving as a role model for others with non-traditional hockey backgrounds.

In August 2024, the Kings demonstrated their belief in Spence’s potential by re-signing him to a two-year, $3 million contract. As he continues to carve out his NHL career, Spence remains an intriguing figure as the first Australian-born player to reach hockey’s highest level.

Kings Roster Re-Make

When Rob Blake appointed Jim Hiller as the head coach in May, he set a clear direction for the Los Angeles Kings to progress. Blake emphasized the importance of dominating the area around the goaltender, battling physical challenges to reach the high-traffic zones near the net, and consistently occupying shooting lanes on defense. To achieve this, Blake stated, “We have to get uncomfortable with our group,” indicating a need for the team to push beyond their comfort zones.

During the offseason, the Kings made strategic moves to bolster their roster, including acquiring Tanner Jeannot through trade and signing Warren Foegele and Joel Edmundson. Additionally, Trevor Lewis has been re-signed on a one-year contract. These additions aim to elevate the team’s performance in previously lacking areas while also facilitating the integration of younger players into roles where they can thrive.

Blake categorized Foegele and Jeannot as “middle-six forwards,” versatile players who can be shuffled within the lineup. The Kings currently envision their top nine forwards as three pairs: Kopitar/Kempe, Danault/Moore, and Byfield/Fiala. Foegele, Jeannot, and Alex Laferriere are expected to complement these pairs, with younger players starting on the fourth line and potentially advancing to more prominent roles as they develop.

Jim Hiller’s influence is evident in the initial line combinations, which are expected to be Laferriere with Kopitar and Kempe, Moore with Danault and Jeannot, and Fiala with Byfield and Foegele. However, these arrangements are not set in stone and may change as the season progresses. Foegele and Jeannot were explicitly brought in to strengthen the team’s middle six and instill a more resilient style of play, particularly for the playoffs, where the Kings have struggled to assert themselves.

The trade for Jeannot involved the Kings parting with draft picks to acquire a player whose style they have long sought. Jeannot’s physicality and scoring potential, evidenced by his breakout 24-goal season in Nashville, make him a valuable asset. The Kings anticipate Jeannot contributing around 15 goals while maintaining his robust style of play.

Trevor Lewis’s return to the Kings is not intended to hinder the development of younger players but rather to support it. Lewis is known for his exemplary professionalism and work ethic, serving as a role model for aspiring players. His presence provides a safety net as the Kings integrate younger talent like Akil Thomas, Alex Turcotte, and Samuel Fagemo into the lineup.

The Kings have also secured the future of two promising young players. Quinton Byfield has signed a five-year contract extension worth $31.25 million, with an average annual value of $6.25 million. Byfield, the second overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, has shown significant growth, achieving career highs in goals and assists last season. His development into a key player, particularly on special teams, is a testament to his potential.

Jordan Spence, a young defenseman, has been signed to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.5 million. Spence, who has shown promise in his NHL tenure, is expected to play a crucial role on the right side of the Kings’ defense. His development is critical as the team transitions to a younger defensive core following the departure of veteran players.

These signings reflect the Kings’ commitment to building a competitive team that balances experienced leadership with youthful potential, aiming to overcome their recent playoff challenges.