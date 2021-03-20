NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Their Search For A Top-Six Forward

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN 590 on Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas’ comment about what they are looking to give up to get a top-six forward ahead of the April 12th NHL trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Right, I mean what it did was legitimize what we’ve been talking about for weeks. We all knew that the Toronto Maple Leafs were believed to be in the market for that top six/seven foward. And we’ve talked, okay, whoever that player might be, what are you willing to peddle to get that piece. acknowledged that the Leafs are willing to consider a top prospect and where you get into the debate, and I’m not asking you guys to engage in this, but certainly, other clubs have acknowledged this.

There’s a sense that Rasmus Sandin, although he’s not untouchable, they don’t want to trade him. So they’d like to exclude him from the crop of top prospects. Okay, fair enough.

So now you are left with Nick Robertson, who I think has good upside. Amirov. Okay, we don’t know what he’s going to be but the upside looks good. And Tim Liljegrin, who apparently his having a good American League season.

So those effectively are your Toronto Maple Leafs top prospects. And then you cross-reference that with what other teams believe those guys are worthy of, and depending on who you talk to, there’s a variety of opinions on each individual player that I’ve just mentioned and where they fit into that.

So, and that’s no different, I not being critical of those players. I’m sure they are very good. I’m sure, rightfully so, the Maple Leafs have them in a position they’ve put them in. But every team has that crop, right? They look at their top prospects as being top prospects. The job of every other team that might have interest is to tamp that down, just based on expectations.

So, I think it was a bit revealing that Kyle was at least willing to go on record and acknowledge that he’s interested in talking about those top prospects. He didn’t name them, I’ve named them, in relation to a trade.

But you know what fellas, I’d like to tell you, I think it’s a little bit of desperation. Not on Dubas’ part as part of the Toronto Maple Leafs, just where the market is. I’ve had agents. I’ve had other general managers tell me that April 12th, what’s the under on the number of trade? 10? 10 and under on the number of trades?