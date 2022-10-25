The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks tonight, and Phil Kessel will play in his 990th consecutive game and will then have played in the most consecutive games played in NHL history.

Kessel’s streak started with the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 3rd, 2009. He played six seasons with the Leafs before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he played four seasons. He spent three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes before signing with the Golden Knights this offseason.

There are only 380 NHL players who have played in 990 games over their entire career.

* denotes an active streak

** Data was taken from the NHL records archive