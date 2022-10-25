Most Consecutive Games Played in NHL History
The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks tonight, and Phil Kessel will play in his 990th consecutive game and will then have played in the most consecutive games played in NHL history.

Kessel’s streak started with the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 3rd, 2009. He played six seasons with the Leafs before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he played four seasons. He spent three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes before signing with the Golden Knights this offseason.

There are only 380 NHL players who have played in 990 games over their entire career.

1 * Phil Kessel 989 November 3, 2009  –
Keith Yandle 989 March 26, 2009 March 29, 2022
3 Doug Jarvis 964 October 8, 1975 October 10, 1987
4 Garry Unger 914 February 24, 1968 December 21, 1979
5 Patrick Marleau 910 April 9, 2009 May 12, 2021
6 Steve Larmer 884 October 6, 1982 April 15, 1993
7 Andrew Cogliano 830 October 4, 2007 January 13, 2018
8 Craig Ramsay 776 March 27, 1973 February 10, 1983
9 Jay Bouwmeester 737 March 6, 2004 November 22, 2014
10 * Brent Burns 685 November 21, 2013  –
11 Henrik Sedin 679 March 21, 2004 January 18, 2014
12 Andy Hebenton 630 October 7, 1955 March 22, 1964
13 Karl Alzner 622 October 8, 2010 April 7, 2018
14 Antoine Vermette 617 October 27, 2007 October 22, 2015
15 Johnny Wilson 580 February 10, 1952 March 20, 1960
16 Billy Harris 576 October 7, 1972 November 28, 1979
17 Mark Recchi 570 October 4, 1991 December 11, 1998
18 Danny Grant 566 December 4, 1968 December 19, 1975
19 Alex Delvecchio 548 December 13, 1956 November 11, 1964
20 Brendan Morrison 542 February 27, 2000 December 12, 2007
21 Craig MacTavish 519 October 12, 1986 January 2, 1993
22 Jarome Iginla 529 October 4, 2007 March 30, 2014
23 Brad Boyes 513 October 5, 2005 November 23, 2011
24 J.P. Parise 523 February 16, 1972 November 19, 1978
25 Andrew Brunette 509 January 2, 2002 February 19, 2009
26 John Marks 509 October 27, 1973 December 30, 1979
27 Murray Murdoch 508 November 16, 1926 March 21, 1937
28 Glenn Hall (G) 502 October 6, 1955 November 7, 1962

* denotes an active streak

** Data was taken from the NHL records archive