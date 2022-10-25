The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks tonight, and Phil Kessel will play in his 990th consecutive game and will then have played in the most consecutive games played in NHL history.
Kessel’s streak started with the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 3rd, 2009. He played six seasons with the Leafs before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he played four seasons. He spent three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes before signing with the Golden Knights this offseason.
There are only 380 NHL players who have played in 990 games over their entire career.
|Rank
|Name
|Games
|Start
|End
|1
|* Phil Kessel
|989
|November 3, 2009
|–
|Keith Yandle
|989
|March 26, 2009
|March 29, 2022
|3
|Doug Jarvis
|964
|October 8, 1975
|October 10, 1987
|4
|Garry Unger
|914
|February 24, 1968
|December 21, 1979
|5
|Patrick Marleau
|910
|April 9, 2009
|May 12, 2021
|6
|Steve Larmer
|884
|October 6, 1982
|April 15, 1993
|7
|Andrew Cogliano
|830
|October 4, 2007
|January 13, 2018
|8
|Craig Ramsay
|776
|March 27, 1973
|February 10, 1983
|9
|Jay Bouwmeester
|737
|March 6, 2004
|November 22, 2014
|10
|* Brent Burns
|685
|November 21, 2013
|–
|11
|Henrik Sedin
|679
|March 21, 2004
|January 18, 2014
|12
|Andy Hebenton
|630
|October 7, 1955
|March 22, 1964
|13
|Karl Alzner
|622
|October 8, 2010
|April 7, 2018
|14
|Antoine Vermette
|617
|October 27, 2007
|October 22, 2015
|15
|Johnny Wilson
|580
|February 10, 1952
|March 20, 1960
|16
|Billy Harris
|576
|October 7, 1972
|November 28, 1979
|17
|Mark Recchi
|570
|October 4, 1991
|December 11, 1998
|18
|Danny Grant
|566
|December 4, 1968
|December 19, 1975
|19
|Alex Delvecchio
|548
|December 13, 1956
|November 11, 1964
|20
|Brendan Morrison
|542
|February 27, 2000
|December 12, 2007
|21
|Craig MacTavish
|519
|October 12, 1986
|January 2, 1993
|22
|Jarome Iginla
|529
|October 4, 2007
|March 30, 2014
|23
|Brad Boyes
|513
|October 5, 2005
|November 23, 2011
|24
|J.P. Parise
|523
|February 16, 1972
|November 19, 1978
|25
|Andrew Brunette
|509
|January 2, 2002
|February 19, 2009
|26
|John Marks
|509
|October 27, 1973
|December 30, 1979
|27
|Murray Murdoch
|508
|November 16, 1926
|March 21, 1937
|28
|Glenn Hall (G)
|502
|October 6, 1955
|November 7, 1962
* denotes an active streak
** Data was taken from the NHL records archive