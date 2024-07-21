NHL Free Agency Contracts That Made You Go Whoa!! – Western Conference

The madness of NHL Free Agency Frenzy has come and gone, and the NHL Offseason has come to a screeching halt. With July 1 in the rearview mirror, the only things on the docket right now are for RFAs to get new contracts or go to arbitration.

Little by little, these RFAs are signing new deals while there are new breaks from around the NHL. But it is summer, after all, and these teams do need a break.

What better time to look back on July 1’s madness and break down the NHL Free Agency contracts that had made many people go and left them wondering why?

NHL Free Agency Contracts That Were A Bit Too Much

Chandler Stephenson – Seattle Kraken – 7 Years x $6.25 million

First, good on Chandler Stephenson for getting a deal like this and security. However, this could be a contract the Seattle Kraken regret in a couple of years. While Stephenson is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, one with the Washington Capitals and one with the Vegas Golden Knights, is he worth this money?

For the most part, Stephenson is a second-line center who can play top-line minutes. However, Stephenson only cracked the 20-goal mark once in his career, and after putting up 60-point seasons in 2021-22 and 2022-23, his point total dropped to 51. Stephenson is more of a set-up guy than a goal-scorer.

Seattle struggled with scoring at five-on-five. Now, maybe his role will increase under Dan Bylsma, but this NHL Free Agency contract stood out and made you go, Whoa, right away.

Brandon Montour – Seattle Kraken – 7 years x $7.14 million

Not to keep picking on the Seattle Kraken, but Brandon Montour at seven years at $7.14 million is a pretty steep price for the defenseman. Montour is progressing into a steady first-pair defenseman, and he just won a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers; however, this could be another contract with a buyout written on it in a few years.

Montour has always been a plus player when he has been on the ice. However, he is going to be the anchor in Seattle. There is no Aaron Ekblad on his other side and no high-powered power play to rack up 73 points, either. Montour cashed in off two great playoff runs and was sometimes in the running for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Montour will have to learn a different system and be relied upon more. At times, he struggled in the playoffs. Again, it’s good for players to get paid, but this is another head-scratcher of a deal.

Jake DeBrusk – Vancouver Canucks -7 years x $5.5 million

We hate to keep picking on the Pacific Northwest, but the Vancouver Canucks giving Jake DeBrusk seven years made you take a double take for a minute. The AAV at $5.5 million is high, but the length is more concerning.

There is so much untapped potential with DeBrusk. At times with the Boston Bruins, he looked great as a six-forward, but other times, he looked like a bottom-six forward. Boston did not know what DeBrusk they were getting.

His best year came in 2022-23, when the Bruins recorded 50 points (27 goals and 23 assists). Last year, he dropped back to 40 points, which is his career average. The question is whether playing alongside Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, or Brock Boeser allows DeBrusk’s potential to emerge even more.

That will be the real question for a player who has to overcome his inconsistencies on the ice.

Honorable Mention

Pavel Buchnevich – St. Louis Blues – 6 years x $8 million

In the honorable mention category for NHL Free Agency Contracts that made you go whoa in the West is an extension for Pavel Buchnevich with the St. Louis Blues.

As NHLRumors.com has documented, Pavel Buchnevich’s future with the St. Louis Blues was uncertain. They were looking to trade him at the NHL Trade Deadline and even heading into the NHL Draft. However, once it became clear the market was big for him, the Blues worked on the extension.

Buchnevich has been productive for the Blues, having one 30-goal season and missing by a couple of goals these past two seasons. He averages around 60-70 points, which is suitable for a top-six forward in the league.

But at first glance, this contract stands out and makes you go, whoa!!

Stay tuned for the Eastern Conference edition of contracts that made you go, whoa!!!