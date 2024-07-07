Nashville Predators Free Agent Signings Signal a Culture Change

Who would have thought the Nashville Predators would be a destination for players when NHL Free Agency opened on Monday, July 1st?

We always knew players liked playing in Nashville; however, nobody expected top free agents to go there and make the Predators into a Stanley Cup contender overnight. That happened when Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei signed with minutes of each on July 1st.

Ever since Barry Trotz took over as the general manager, he has been reshaping the team in his image. He traded Ryan Johansen and bought out Matt Duchene. That was the first start. Bringing in Ryan O’Reilly and Luke Schenn was the next. Trotz wanted the right guys on his team—or, as he likes to call them, “character” guys.

That trend continued this year when he brought two Stanley Cup winners into the organization. First, it was Steven Stamkos, two-time Stanley Cup Champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Then it was Jonathan Marchessault, an Original Golden Misfit with the Vegas Golden Knights. Marchessault won the Stanley Cup in 2023 with Vegas and was the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as Playoff MVP.

In mere minutes, Trotz added 82 goals to the lineup. If we are being honest, not many thought Stamkos would be a member of the Nashville Predators. Many believed that the Lightning would find a way to keep their captain. But once Stamkos became a free agent, the Predators jumped to the top of the list. Even ahead of the Detroit Red Wings with the Steve Yzerman connection.

But as Stamkos told the media after he signed with the Predators, something special is happening in Music City.

“I think that was probably the start of them collectively as a group coming together, especially with a new coach and a new vision from management, and that was pretty intriguing to me,” Stamkos told the media. “To see the run that they went on, to see how close they were in the playoffs… Then to add the players that they did today, it just magnifies the talent level that’s on this team, it magnifies the leadership that was brought in. And I saw Trotzy talking about bringing in serial winners and guys who have done that, and there’s quite a few of those guys on the team now. So, I’m really excited about that.”

But he was not the only major signing. No, no. Marchessault joined the party in Nashville. It was similar to what we saw in the NBA, where super teams and players decided what teams they wanted to play on together. It was the same as Ryan Suter and Zach Parise with the Minnesota Wild. It was very close.

Marchessault called Stamkos to tell him he was also coming to Nashville, and they signed together. Adding these players shows the culture change going on with the Predators. There is a belief that this is a winning organization, making Nashville a destination.

Soon after, the Predators signed Brady Skjei to fill the whole on their defense that was left after Trotz traded Ryan McDonagh back to Tampa Bay. Skjei is another proven winner going to the multi-Eastern Conference Finals with the Carolina Hurricanes.

In addition, Trotz was able to lock up goaltender Juuse Saros and defenseman Alexandre Carrier to contract extensions, and signed Scott Wedgewood as Saros’s backup. For the first time on day one of free agency, the Nashville Predators took center stage.

“Today was a very good day for our team and the organization, but also for the players,” Trotz said. to the media during his press availability, “I mean, when you start getting texts from your players saying, ‘I’m excited,’ I think that really says a lot… It’s a statement for the rest of the NHL that these players will come to Nashville. These players see what we’re doing with our franchise. We have lots to offer and we’re very determined to win.”

Trotz hopes that one day, there will be a parade down Broadway with the Stanley Cup. Well, the Nashville Predators are off to a good start. While they did not win the Cup on July 1st, they could play for it again if things go right.