NHL Free Agent Signings: Robin Lehner, Matt Murray, and Brian Elliott

Golden Knights re-sign Robin Lehner

Frank Seravalli: The Vegas Golden Knights have re-signed goaltender Robin Lehner to a five-year contract with a $25 million cap hit.

Danny Webster: “the Golden Knights are getting one of the top goalies in the league on a surefire bargain. At a $5 million cap hit, #VegasBorn would be $59,876 over the cap, per @CapFriendly.”

Penguins re-sign Tristen Jarry

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed goaltender Tristan Jarry to a three-year contract with an AAV of $3.5 million.

“Tristan is coming off of an All-Star season and has demonstrated the ability to be a regular starter for us,” said Rutherford. “He is a fundamentally sound young goaltender who we believe is a great asset for the Penguins.”

Cap Friendly: Jarry salary breakdown.

2020-21: $2.5 million

2021-22: $3.5 million

2022-23: $4.5 million

Puck Pedia: The Penguins now have $2.63 million in projected salary cap space with 21 players under contract – 11 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

RFA: Murray, Lafferty, Angello, Simon

UFA: Marleau, Sheary, Schultz

Rob Rossi: “They buy out a UFA year and keep his cap hit at under $4 million. Seems like a big win for GM Jim Rutherford.”

Michael Augello: “Almost the same AAV that Matt Murray signed on a bridge deal, which likely means he will be traded some point. #Leafs are known to have interest in Murray.”

Flyers re-sign Brian Elliott

Adam Kimelman: The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed goaltender Brian Elliott to a one-year contract with a $1.5 million salary cap hit.

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on the signing.

“Brian is a quality, veteran goaltender who is also an important part of our leadership group. His preparation and work ethic are exemplary. With Brian and Carter, we believe we have a strong goaltending due who have each had success and work very well with each other.”

Cap Friendly: The Flyers now have $4.7 million in projected salary cap space with 18 players under contract – 11 forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders.

RFAs: forward Nolan Patrick and defenseman Philippe Myers

Charlie O’Connor: “So Elliott takes a $500k paycut in the stagnant cap world to stay with the Flyers. Nice piece of business there by Fletcher.”