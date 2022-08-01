NHL Rumors – The Jesper Bratt and New Jersey Edition

The Jesper Bratt Arbitration Numbers Have Come Out

Elliotte Friedman via Twitter: From the numbers are fun department, the arbitration hearing is just a bit less than 48 hours away for Jesper Bratt. Here is the rough math from team and player.

The team tosses out a $4.15 million tender while the player wants $6.5 million. This spread of $2.35 million is not uncommon for a player on a breakout year. It gets more interesting when one considers that Bratt is just a couple of years away from unrestricted free agency.

A Little More On Jesper Bratt

Jared W. Moore of All About The Jersey: Granted, the article is from two months ago but it is important to note about UFA years and the such. If one is Tom Fitzgerald, how many UFA years does he want to buy? How willing is he to pay that type of tender?

Fitzgerald has shown he wants Bratt on this team long-term. By now, everyone has seen the copious amount of quotes. Bratt comes off a 73 point season in 76 games and just turned 24. His advanced stat numbers keep improving but his overall play in all three zones does as well.

Show me the money is so apt here. Some will think this point production is a one-year wonder from the Swedish winger but it could be seen coming. If not for COVID, Bratt’s 2020-21 numbers probably come close in terms of points per game.

Some Final Words On Jesper Bratt

Todd Cordell of Infernal Access: Again, ideally, no one in the Devils’ organization wants to do this dance again in a year. With free agency knocking on the door in exactly two seasons, does New Jersey really want to make that trip necessary?

Amounts that have been talked about range from some dream-like state to tenders that make a little more sense. Is a seven or eight year deal likely? That seems to be no. Stranger things have happened. Something in the range of four to six years may be the route.

Fitzgerald wants the longer end and Bratt’s camp probably prefers the shorter end. That makes sense. Would something around $7.25-$7.75 million for five or six years work? Or maybe $26-28 million for four years?

Get the popcorn ready.