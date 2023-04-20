NHL Injures: Bruins, Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Oilers, Lightning, Golden Knights, and Jets

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron missed Game 2 with an upper-body injury that suffered in their last regular season game. He had also been previously out with an illness that was running through the team.

Hurricanes PR: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen missed last night’s game with an illness.

Luke DeCock: Hrurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that forward Teuvo Teravainen has a broken hand from a slash with four minutes left in the game and will have surgery today. He’s out for the rest of the series.

This is the play, during the #Canes‘ late third period man advantage, where the injury occurs, per Brind’Amour. J.G. Pageau is the Islander who whacks #86. pic.twitter.com/FSTHg2L39v — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) April 20, 2023

Bennett Durando: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar doesn’t think that defenseman Jack Johnson‘s injury is too serious.

Johnson, Darren Helm and Andrew Cogliano are all day-to-day.

The Dallas Morning News: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that forward Joe Pavelski is in concussion protocol and missed Game 2 Wednesday night.

DeBoer did say that “he looked better today.”

Dustin Nielson: Edmonton Oilers forward Mattias Janmark missed last night’s game. He was on crutches Tuesday.

Jason Gregor: Sources say that Janmank will likely miss the rest of the series.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Forward Tanner Jeannot on his injury recovery: “Feeling really good … just got to wait and see I guess. Feeling good on the ice.”

Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times: Don’t rule Jeannot out for Game 2.

“Everything’s feeling really well and the trainers did a good job and I’m feeling good on the ice so we’ll see,” Jeannot said after Wednesday’s practice at Scotiabank Arena.

Forward Mikey Eyssimont and defenseman Erik Cernak have been ruled out for Game 2.

Defenseman Victor Hedman will be a game-time decision.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb missed yesterday’s practice for personal reasons. Defenseman Alec Martinez and goaltender Laurent Brossoit were given maintenance days.

Coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t expect there to be any injury issues, so it sounds like the same lineup for Game 2.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers practiced in a regular jersey yesterday.

Forward Cole Perfetti practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Morgan Barron, Kevin Stenlund or Neal Pionk weren’t on the ice.

Ken Wiebe: Ehlers wasn’t practicing on either power play unit so that may be a sign he’s not ready just yet. He was skating on a line with Adam Lowry and Mason Appleton, which likely means a placeholder for Barron who didn’t practice.

Tom Gulitti: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov had surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee on March 16th. He is hopeful to be ready for training camp but it would be close.

“The doctor said between six and nine months, but when I got injured it would be seven months to the new season (in October),” Svechnikov said. “So, hopefully I will be ready.”

The injury occurred on March 11th against the Golden Knights.

“Nothing serious happened, to be honest,” Svechnikov said. “I was just pretty much skating and my knee went sideways and that’s how I got injured. In in the bubble, I sprained my ankle and I tore my MCL (and) I had a little bit of a tear in my ACL (too).”