NHL Injuries: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Sean Couturier, J.T. Miller and Patrik Laine

Ekman-Larsson out with LBI

Jose M. Romero: Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet said that defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He’s not traveling with the team to Vegas, so will miss three to five days.

He left their game Saturday after crashing into the boards in the third period.

Trainer is out to tend to Oliver-Ekman Larsson after this hit by Evander Kane.

Couturier out at least two weeks

Ed Barkowitz of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier will be out for at least the next two weeks after suffering a ‘costochondral separation.

Healthline.com defines that as ‘when the rib tears away from the cartilage that connects to the breastbone.’

If out for two weeks, Couturier will miss at least seven games.

Miller joining Canucks

Dan Murphy: Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller practiced with the team yesterday after taking a private jet to Calgary. He’s been cleared by the league and health officials to join the team.

Laine leaves practice early

Tim Campbell of NHL.com: Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine left practice early yesterday and his status for today is unclear. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers didn’t practice yesterday but is expected to play tonight.

“Patty couldn’t warm up right during practice,” coach Paul Maurice said. “I don’t even know if I’m going to list him as day to day yet. We’ll wait until we get to tomorrow to see how he’s feeling.”

The Jets canceled practice on Saturday as a COVID precaution. Jets coach Paul Maurice yesterday: