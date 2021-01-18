NHL Injuries: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Sean Couturier, J.T. Miller and Patrik Laine

Ekman-Larsson out with LBI
Jose M. Romero: Arizona Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet said that defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He’s not traveling with the team to Vegas, so will miss three to five days.
He left their game Saturday after crashing into the boards in the third period.
Trainer is out to tend to Oliver-Ekman Larsson after this hit by Evander Kane. pic.twitter.com/WX3tFoyVJV
Couturier out at least two weeks
Ed Barkowitz of the Philadelphia Inquirer: Philadelphia Flyers forward Sean Couturier will be out for at least the next two weeks after suffering a ‘costochondral separation.
Healthline.com defines that as ‘when the rib tears away from the cartilage that connects to the breastbone.’
If out for two weeks, Couturier will miss at least seven games.
Miller joining Canucks
Dan Murphy: Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller practiced with the team yesterday after taking a private jet to Calgary. He’s been cleared by the league and health officials to join the team.
Laine leaves practice early
Tim Campbell of NHL.com: Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine left practice early yesterday and his status for today is unclear. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers didn’t practice yesterday but is expected to play tonight.
“Patty couldn’t warm up right during practice,” coach Paul Maurice said. “I don’t even know if I’m going to list him as day to day yet. We’ll wait until we get to tomorrow to see how he’s feeling.”
The Jets canceled practice on Saturday as a COVID precaution. Jets coach Paul Maurice yesterday:
“I didn’t have to cancel practice yesterday,” Maurice said. “So that was just our decision, abundance of caution. My understanding is that there’s about five or six different things that will put you into the protocol. And the results of those are different. … I’m not allowed to tell you why a guy went in, but I can give you an example.
“If you had a sore throat today and said, ‘My throat’s a little sore,’ you’re out. And you’re out of the room and you’re in the protocol. We’ll test you out and you continue to test negative, and you know what, and your symptom disappears, then you’re no longer part of it.”