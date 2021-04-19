NHL Injuries and Notes: Avs, Coyotes, Oilers, Bruins, Devils, Penguins, Leafs and Capitals

No new Avs players added

Peter Baugh: No new Colorado Avalanche players were added to the COVID protocol list yesterday.

Coyotes to extend Lyubuskin

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said that team will be signing defenseman Ilya Lyubuskin to a one-year, $1.35 million contract extension. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Oilers recall McLeod

Kurt Leavins the Edmonton Journal: The Edmonton Oilers have recalled Ryan McLeod from the AHL. Bakersfield is in the U.S. so McLeod will be required to quarantine for seven days when he arrives.

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak got clearance over the weekend to start practicing with the team beginning today.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said yesterday that Halak had been skating on his own and has been feeling good.

“He’s working on his game and getting back into the mix. They have to go through a battery of tests as well to make sure that everything else is OK and he’s been through all of those so it’s just a matter of getting him back here with us and that’s tomorrow. Until he gets some reps with us, we don’t know when he’ll get back in there next but just glad to see him around the rink, in a good place, and back with the group.”

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (upper-body) will travel with the team on their road trip.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forwards Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt missed last night’s games as they are still dealing with their injuries. Coach Lindy Ruff said they could be ready to return in a game or two.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins have activated defenseman Mark Friedman from the IR.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews and William Nylander returned to the lineup last night.

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman left last night’s game with a knee injury.

Elliotte Friedman: Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said they will know more about Hyman’s status .

David Alter: One good sign for the Maple Leafs and Zach Hyman is that he was able to hobble down the tunnel without help from anyone.

The bench was irate after the hit. Edler given a five-minute major #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/sNXja2bS3B — Maple Leafs Hotstove (@LeafsNews) April 19, 2021

Capitals PR: Washington Capitals defenseman Justin Schultz left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.