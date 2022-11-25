NHL Injuries: Antti Raanta, Evan Rodrigues, Mark Pysyk, Marc-Andre Fleury and Jordie Benn

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta was on the ice yesterday for practice after getting “a little nicked up” at their morning skate on Wednesday. He was expected to be Wednesday’s starter but switched to Pyotr Kochetkov.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Evan Rodrigues tweaked something in his lower body after clipping skates with Vancouver Canucks J.T. Miller on Wednesday.

Bednar: “We’re waiting on news from the doc, but he’s feeling OK.”

Bednar said that Rodrigues won’t play today and they don’t have a timetable for his return.

There ya go pic.twitter.com/YWbnFVE8q7 — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) November 24, 2022

Frank Seravalli: It is sounding like Detroit Red Wings defenseman Mark Pysyk re-injured his surgically repaired Achilles. He had surgery back in July to fix the injury but had a setback.

Minnesota Wild PR: The Wild activated goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury from the IR.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jordie Benn will be out week-to-week.

Defenseman Conor Timmins won’t play today as they want to give him more time to settle in. Victor Mete will be in the lineup and paired with Mac Hollowell.