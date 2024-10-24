NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Canadiens, Devils, Blues, Kraken, Leafs, Utah, and the Canucks

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that Artturi Lehkonen will be meeting with doctors soon to hopefully get clearance and a return date.

They’ll see how Jonathan Drouin is doing when the team arrives home.

Montreal Canadiens: Forwards Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak, and defensemen Mike Matheson (therapy) and Justin Barron (upper-body) didn’t practice yesterday.

Barron is listed as day-to-day.

This is an unreal hit. Shoulder directly to the chest. Barron has to know it’s the Trouba Train in front of him pic.twitter.com/NgBgFvszpR — Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) October 23, 2024

Jim Biringer: New Jersey Devils defensemen Brett Pesce and Luke Hughes are traveling with the team to Detroit but it’s unclear at this point if either is going to be in the lineup tonight.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas fractured his ankle and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Jeremy Rutherford: Thomas blocked a shot in the third period on Tuesday.

Jeremy Rutherford: The Blues have activated forward Oskar Sundqvist from the IR.

Matthew DeFranks: Blues forward Jake Neighbours was given a maintenance day.

Defenseman Nick Leddy and forward Sundqvist will travel with the team.

Forward Alexey Toropchenko is getting closer to returning to the lineup.

NHL: Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn was placed on the LTIR retroactive to October 17th. He’s eligible to come off the LTIR on November 12th. He had been day-to-day with a mid-body injury.

Darren Dreger: Have heard there is a decent chance that Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll returns and starts tonight.

Utah Hockey Club PR: Defenseman Sean Durzi had right shoulder surgery on Tuesday and is expected to be out for four to six months.

Defenseman John Marino had lower back surgery and is expected to be out for three to four months.

Jeff Paterson: Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller practiced yesterday.