NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Stars, Panthers, Wild, Canadiens, Rangers, Sens, Blues, Leafs, and Canucks

Frank Seravalli: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Artyom Levshunov skated yesterday and is progressing from his right foot injury. When cleared to return, he’ll be sent to Rockford of the AHL.

David Pagnotta: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson had shoulder surgery on Monday.

GM Don Waddell: “While he will miss a significant amount of time, we know he will work extremely hard during his rehab and will continue to be an important part of our leadership group.”

Mike Heika: Dallas Stars forwards Tyler Seguin and Sam Steel, and defenseman Matt Dumba returned to the lineup.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk returned to the lineup.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon has resumed skating. Coach John Hynes didn’t know if/when he’d be joining the team on their road trip.

Montreal Canadiens: Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky will be out a week with an upper-body injury. He’ll be re-evaluated in a week.

Sean Farrell: Canadiens defenseman Justin Barron left in the third period after taking a hit from Jacob Trouba.

Peter Baugh: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren made his season debut last night.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green said that goaltender Linus Ullmark remains day-to-day.

St. Louis Blues: Blues defenseman Nick Leddy has been placed on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Matthew DeFranks: Leddy is eligible to come off the IR on Thursday. The move was done to allow the Blues to activate forward Alexandre Texier.

Craig Merz: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Max Pacioretty left last night’s game after the second period with a lower-body injury.

Frank Seravalli: Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua could be one to two weeks away from returning to the lineup.