NHL Injury Updates: Avalanche, Canadiens, Predators, Penguins, Golden Knights and Capitals

Avs get three back

Peter Baugh: The Colorado Avalanche got forwards Joonas Donskoi and Mikko Rantanen, as well as goaltender Philipp Grubauer back in the lineup last night.

Lower-body for Weber

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Shea Weber missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Predators could get a few injured players back

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators now listed as day-to-day include Viktor Arvidsson, Filip Forsberg, Dante Fabbro & Alexandre Carrier.

Brooks Bratten: Coach John Hynes said those players took part in a full practice yesterday and they’ll see if any are able to go .

Brooks Bratten: Coach Hynes added that Mark Borowiecki, Mathieu Olivier and Luca Sbisa all remain on the IR and are week-to-week. They haven’t ruled any of them out for returning before the end of the season.

Injured Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: It’s looking like forward Evan Rodrigues escaped serious injury after taking a Mike Matheson shot on the inside of the skate on Thursday. Coach Mike Sullivan said that Rodrigues is day-to-day.

Sullivan on Evgeni Malkin and Brandon Tanev.

“Geno skated again today. Tans skated again today. They’re making progress, and at this point, their status has not changed. When that happens, we’ll let you guys know.”

Tanev has been out since April 3rd with an upper-body injury. Malkin has been out since March 16th with a lower-body injury.

Marchessult out

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin back on the ice yesterday

Samantha Pell of the Washington Post: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin took to the ice for their optional skate yesterday. It was the first time Ovechkin has been on the ice since April 22nd when he suffered his lower-body injury. His status for today is uncertain, but he hasn’t been cleared and coach Peter Laviolette said his skate was a good “first step” in getting back into the lineup.

Capitals defenseman John Carlson is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He missed Thursday’s game but did skate yesterday.