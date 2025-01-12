NHL Rumors: The Rangers Parallels with the Canucks, and They’re Open for Business

The New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks parallels and the Rangers being open for business

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on the Jay Onrait show on the New York Rangers and the parallels with the Vancouver Canucks, and GM Chris Drury being open for business.

Onrait: “You mentioned the Rangers, obvious potential interest in JT Miller, it makes a lot of sense, especially considering the season that the Rangers have had, and they’ve already shipped out Kaapo Kakko and Jacob Trouba, and yet, you know, Tuesday night, they’re up three nothing on Dallas. They blow that lead. They lose the game. Like it just seems like they cannot get any momentum whatsoever.

How desperate Do you sense that things are getting for Chris Drury and company in New York?

LeBrun: “And by the way, there’s so many parallels between the Canucks and Rangers. I mean, the Canucks are in the Canucks are in the second round of the playoffs last year. Rick Tocchet wins the Jack Adams Award as Coach of the Year, as he should.

LeBrun: “He’s a great coach, and he did a great job last year. The Rangers are two wins from the Stanley Cup final last year. And here are the Rangers on the Canucks, and not just where they are in the standing. Vancouver still has a decent shot of making the playoffs. They’re not as far down the standings as the Rangers are.

But the off-ice drama that as a company, both the Canucks and Rangers this year, it’s, it’s, it’s unbelievable. I mean, it’s provided endless headlines, obviously.

And, you know, for New York, I think it’s pretty clear, like Chris Drury remains open for business. I mean, there’s a lot of different things you can look at. Mika Zibanejad‘s name, you know, continues to circle around, although he has some no-trade protection. Kreider, we know, was made available, although he’s on the shelf right now. And even some smaller parts.

I mean, Will Borgen is a defenseman they got in the trade from Seattle for (Kappo) Kakko. He’s a pending UFA, so they got to make a decision on him after just acquiring him. I mean, are they flipping him closer to March 7th, or are they extending and they can’t let him walk out the door July 1 for nothing?

So still, lots of news to come out of New York.

