NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Oilers, Devils, Penguins, Sharks, Lightning, Capitals, and Jets

Dan Arritt: Out of the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche last night were forwards Nathan MacKinnon (undisclosed), Artturi Lehkonen (lower-body), Jonathan Drouin (lower-body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower-body) and Ross Colton (upper-body), and defensemen Cale Makar (rest) and Devon Toews (rest)

Darren Bauming: Edmonton Oilers defenseman Troy Stecher left yesterday’s game in the first period.

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch after the game: “Hopefully it was just equipment. We’ll find out more.”

Mike G. Morreale: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton participated in their pregame warmup yesterday. He practiced with the team on Saturday for the first time since his injury on March 4th. He’s missed the past 17 games with a lower-body injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe said he could be ready for the playoffs.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Philip Tomasino returned to the lineup after missing three games with a concussion.

Aaron Vickers: San Jose Sharks forward Zack Ostapchuk suffered a lower-body injury in the third period last night.

Defenseman Jack Thompson suffered an upper-body injury in the third period last night. There was no update on Thompson or Ostapchuk after the game.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh left yesterday’s game in the second period. There was no update after the game.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that goaltender Logan Thompson skated on his own yesterday. He’s been out with an upper-body injury.

Forward Aliaksei Protas has been out with a lower-body injury and could start skating this week.

Darren Bauming: The Winnipeg Jets rested defensemen Josh Morrissey, Neal Pionk, and Luke Schenn, forward Adam Lowry, and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck yesterday.

Defenseman Dylan Samberg left yesterday’s game in the second period after blocking a shot. Coach Scott Arniel said that Samberg should be OK, and they were relieved with that update.

