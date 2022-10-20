NHL Injuries: Avs, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Panthers, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs, Capitals and Jets

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog had surgery on his knee on Tuesday and will be out for 12 weeks.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine was on the ice for the second consecutive day. Laine said his sprained elbow “feels better than I thought it would.” He’s optimistic he can play in the Global Series games in Finland next month.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Dylan Holloway didn’t practice yesterday after leaving Tuesday’s game early. Coach Jay Woodcroft didn’t update his status.

Frank Seravalli: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad will go to the LTIR with a lower-body injury. He won’t be out long enough for the Panthers to be able to look for a player to replace his cap hit.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Teddy Blueger was on the ice in a regular jersey. He’s missed their past three games with an upper-body injury.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich missed last night’s game.

Jeremy Rutherford: Buchnevich was given a maintenance day on Tuesday because of a lower-body injury and left their morning skate yesterday early. He had been a game-time decision.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Jake Muzzin was at a team function night and had been functioning normally yesterday at their team facility.

They have ruled out a head injury and he has no timeline.

Luke Fox: The Leafs put Jake Muzzin on the IR and not the LTIR.

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Maple Leafs are proceeding with extreme caution with defenseman Jake Muzzin.

“I think it’s fair to say that Jake Muzzin is going to have some time here on the sidelines – look, the history is of the most concern here for the Leafs. He had two concussions within a month-long span last year, he’s had a number of other injuries as well, and I think given that history the Leafs are going to take a little extra care here.

Jake Muzzin had some testing on Tuesday and the expectation is it might take a few days, maybe even longer before they see how his body reacts in his recovery from this latest ailment but remember James, he missed six weeks after a second concussion last season and I would expect that there would be a lot of caution again on this one. ”

David Alter: Maple Leafs defenseman Jordie Benn was on the ice yesterday. The earliest Benn can return is November 5th.

Samantha Pell: The Washington Capitals put Connor Brown (lower-body) on the IR and moved Carl Hagelin to the LTIR.

Samantha Pell: They are still visiting with doctors to determine if Brown needs surgery.

Mike McIntyre: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers missed last night’s game.