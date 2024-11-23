NHL Injuries: Avs, Canadiens, Penguins, Kraken, Maple Leafs, and the Canucks

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that no NHL player has ever come back from the knee surgery that Gabriel Landeskog had back in May of 2023. It’s the 18th month mark on a 12 to 16-month timeline. He hasn’t started normal hockey activities yet.

“Obviously, everyone is concerned and even if he does return, which again is the hope before the end of the season that he does: Can he be the old Gabriel Landeskog, or will he become a third-line player? Or – and no one wants to see this – is he Nicklas Backstrom, who realizes his body just can’t play at that level? So, a lot of question marks, no answers. But they miss their captain in Colorado.”

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine practiced again in a no-contact jersey.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Cody Glass (concussion) and Blake Lizotte (concussion) practiced with the team in no-contact jerseys.

Wes Crosby: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to the lineup last night after missing the past three games with an illness.

Seattle Kraken: Forward Jordan Eberle had surgery on his pelvis and is expected to be out for at least three months.

Jordan Eberle goes down the tunnel after crashing into the end boards. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/hs6AMaulfi — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) November 15, 2024

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Matthew Knies on the IR with an upper-body injury retroactive to November 20th.

Maple Leafs defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson didn’t practice yesterday due to an illness.

Forward Max Domi hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday’s game. He’s on the IR with a lower-body injury.

Dave McCarthy: Leafs coach Craig Berube on Knies: “He’s improving which is good, that’s good news. That’s about it. He’ll be out Sunday. It’s upper body still. If he keeps progressing in the right direction then possibility down the road here soon.”

Forward Auston Matthews has returned from Germany after visiting a doctor for his upper-body injury. There is no timetable for when he could resume skating.

NHL.com: Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser practiced in a no-contact jersey.