NHL Injuries: Avs, Oilers, Islanders, Sharks, Blues, Golden Knights, Capitals, and Jets

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog returned from his AHL conditioning stint and could be ready to return to the Avs lineup for Game 1. Landeskog’s last NHL game was June 26th, 2022.

“I think it’s exciting for us, because it may give us another option here when we get to the weekend and start playing playoff games,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I got to make lineup decisions too at some point here, and we’re talking about a bunch of different scenarios. So yeah, could be a ramp-up for Game 1. Maybe not. We’ll just have to see how the week goes.”

Derek Van Diest: Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid isn’t sure if he’ll be in the lineup tonight. He missed eight games with a lower-body injury. He played Sunday but got Monday off.

McDavid’s confident that he and most of their injured players will be ready for Game 1.

Out Monday were forwards Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Zach Hyman (undisclosed), and Trent Frederic (ankle), and defensemen Mattias Ekholm (lower body), Jake Walman (undisclosed,) and Troy Stecher (undisclosed).

Ekholm is not expected to play in the first round.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov missed last night’s game with an illness.

NHL: San Jose Sharks forward Logan Couture is physically not able to continue playing hockey in the NHL anymore.

“I’m not physically able to play anymore,” Couture said. “It’s tough. , but it is what it is. I loved and cherished every single moment that I got to play in this league. The NHL is everything that I thought it would be when I was a kid.”

Couture’s last game was January 31st, 2024. He had only missed six games in the two seasons prior. He suffered a lower-body injury while training in the offseason, and missed the first 45 games of the 2023-24 season before returning. He played 6 games, and something didn’t feel right. He missed the rest of the season with hip/groin issues and hasn’t played since.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas left last night’s game in the third period with a lower-body injury. Coach Jim Montgomery said that it was more for precautionary reasons and that he’s likely fine.

Hannah Kirkell of Vegas Hockey Now: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel has been out with an upper-body injury. Coach Bruce Cassidy:

“ is skating with us. We’re going to keep him as day-to-day for now, but he’s out skating and feeling better. The guys that were sick were all out there, they’re feeling better, so hopefully that’s behind us as well.”

Aaron Vickers: The Golden Knights didn’t dress forwards Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, defensemen Alex Pietrangelo and Noah Hanifin, and goaltender Adin Hill last night.

Stefen Rosner: The Washington Capitals gave John Carlson and Jakob Chychrun last night off for maintenance.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg was on the ice in a regular jersey. He took a Connor McDavid shot off his left knee on Sunday.