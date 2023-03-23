NHL Injuries: Avs, Stars, Red Wings, Canadiens, Islanders, Sharks, Maple Leafs, and the Canucks

Conor McGahey: Colorado Avalanche coach said that Cale Makar is making good progress but wasn’t ready to play last night.

Bennett Durando: Avalanche forward Darren Helm returned to the lineup last night.

Ryan Boulding of NHL.com: Avs forward Evan Rodrigues is in concussion protocol. Defenseman Erik Johnson is getting close to returning from his broken ankle.

Taylor Baird of NHL.com: Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin could return to the lineup this week. He suffered a cut from a skate above his left knee on March 9th. The Stars play the Penguins tonight.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson took part in their optional skate yesterday. He was injured during Monday’s game from a hit from Florida Panthers Radko Gudas.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens Jake Evans and Jordan Harris practiced in regular jerseys. Jesse Ylönen was also on the ice. He was sick on Tuesday.

Arpon Basu: Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle had been wearing a preventative brace on his right and left knee. He is out with a high ankle sprain, and not an injured knee(s).

Andrew Gross of Newsday: The New York Islanders didn’t practice yesterday so there was no update on forward Brock Nelson. He left Tuesday’s game with a possible head injury.

The Islanders are already without Mathew Barzal who hasn’t started skating yet. He’s been out for the past 13 games with a suspected knee injury.

“You never want to see a guy go down in any form,” Anders Lee said. “It’s just one of those plays, unfortunately, where it’s a bad result. He got roughed up a little bit but I know he’ll be fine. He’ll be good to go. We’ve got a few days here for him to get back and be ready to be at it. But you drop a talent like that, the rest of the team has got to really take a step the rest of the way.”

Curtis Pashelka: An update on San Jose Sharks forward Andreas Johnsson should be known soon. He was injured on Monday.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Bobby McMann aggravated a previous knee injury. He’s headed back to Toronto and the full extent isn’t known yet.

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson isn’t expected back this season according to coach Rick Tocchet. Tocchet has high hopes for him next year.

“I know a lot of people count him out. I got a feeling that he’s gonna have a really good year. Like, there’s a there’s a gleam in his eye.”