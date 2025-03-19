NHL Injuries: Avs, Stars, Wild, Canadiens, Islanders and Rangers

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog had a good practice with the team on Monday. He’s still not taking any contact, and his rehab has been up and down. He had cartilage transplant surgery on his right knee back on May 10th, 2023. Coach Jared Bednar:

“He’s making strides. Obviously, this rehab is not linear. There’s lots of peaks and valleys in it, and sometimes it’s two steps forward and one step back, but he’s still making progress and obviously feeling comfortable enough to come out and join the team with certain drills. So, hopefully that continues and continues to grow and working to a point of a return.”

Taylor Baird: It sounds like after Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer spoke yesterday that defenseman Miro Heiskanen may not be ready for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Heiskanen was injured on January 28th, and had surgery on February 4th with a three to four month initial recovery.

DeBoer said it’s a “realistic possibility” that the Stars may have to get past the first round for Heiskanen to return.

DeBoer on Tyler Seguin: “ skating regularly, looking good and on all projections be back by the end of the year. He’s working his tail off to get back.”

Dan Rosen: The Minnesota Wild remain without forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, and defenseman Jonas Brodin. Kaprizov has been out for 18 consecutive games after having surgery and has missed 30 of their last 33 games. Eriksson Ek has missed their past 11 games, with Brodin out for eight straight.

It doesn’t sound like any are close and GM Bill Guerin won’t speculate on the timeline: “You start giving timelines, you can give false hope.”

The Wild are hopeful that Kaprizov will be activated from the LTIR before the end of the regular season.

TSN: Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson rarely practices and has been playing through an undisclosed injury since a collision with Arthur Kaliyev back on January 19th. He hasn’t missed a game.

Wes Crosby: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov missed last night’s game due to an illness. Defenseman Adam Pelech returned after missing Sunday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Arthur Kaliyev’s season is over due to an upper-body injury.

