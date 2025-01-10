NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Avs, Canadiens, Predators, Islanders, Rangers, Sens, Pens, Sharks, Golden Knights, and Jets

CHGO Blackhawks: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall is expected to be in he lineup. Forward Craig Smith is day-to-day with a back injury.

Jessi Pierce: Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Stu Cowan: Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard (upper-body) and forward Patrik Laine (flu-like symptoms) didn’t travel with the team to Washington.

Nick Kieser: Nashville Predators injury notes: Forward Luke Evangelista is out four weeks with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Jeremy Lauzon is on the IR and out week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Defenseman Adam Wilsby is on the IR and out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Forward Cole Smith is on the IR with a lower-body injury. Forward Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault were given maintenance days yesterday.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello provided some injury updates. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov has been facing some shots and they are hopeful that he will start practicing with the team when the team returns home. Defenseman Isaiah George will also start practicing when they return. Forward Simon Holmstrom will hopefully start skating next week. Forward Hudson Fasching is two weeks out. Defenseman Mike Reilly hasn’t been cleared for contact.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin returned to the lineup after spending the past four games on the IR.

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators forward Noah Gregor will “be out for a little while,” after leaving in the second period with a lower-body injury. He crashed feet first into the boards.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin had been a game-time decision last night and wasn’t able to go. He missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund is traveling with the team and will be a game-time decision. Defenseman Jake Walman and forward Nikolai Kovalenko won’t travel.

Sheng Peng: Sharks coach David Warsofsky said that Kovalenko suffered an upper-body injury in their last game and is listed as day-to-day.

Sheng Peng: Sharks defenseman Jake Walman practiced for the second consecutive day yesterday.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights forward Nic Roy and Ivan Barbashev practiced in regular jerseys yesterday but didn’t do line rushes.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel didn’t have an official update but he’s expecting defensemen Dylan Samberg and Josh Morrissey to play tonight.