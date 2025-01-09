NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Detroit Red Wings, and the Buffalo Sabres

The Nashville Predators could be cautious buyers at the trade deadline

The Fourth Period: (youtube) David Pagnotta on ‘The Latest’ on the Nashville Predators and if they’ll be buyers or sellers at the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

Kate Pettersen: “Great. A couple more things to touch on. I posted on Instagram. I said, let me know what you guys want to hear us talk about. And handful of you asked to find out what you thought about Nashville. We know they had a tough start. They’ve started to find their footing a little bit here in the middle part of this season. Do you think they’re buyers, or are they sellers? What is Barry Trotz doing the deadline?”

Pagnotta: “Yeah. Buying cautiously. But buying, buying in a sense of adding a longer term piece. This isn’t focusing on this season. Get one asset suddenly change your season around. They know what cards they’ve been dealt. They’re now focused on next season.

So Barry’s going to look around to see what’s available there. Gustav Nyquist is an expo, on an expiring deal. He’ll likely generate some interest going into the deadline. That might be the only bigger piece that they end up selling.

But for Barry Trotz, he’s focused on next season. If they can look at hockey type moves, that might be a priority for them.”

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey Now: Sources said last week there isn’t any evidence about an impending deal between the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres despite some recent speculation.

Rumors have the Red Wings interested in Dylan Cozens with one suggesting Red Wings are trying to showcase Joe Veleno.

Marco Kasper could be an option but more would be needed, maybe a first-round pick. The Wings would also need to include some salary to even out Cozens’s $7.1 million. The Wings may need to include a contract like JT Compher, Andrew Copp or Vladimir Tarasenko, and why would the Sabres want to do that?

Though there is no evidence that it might have, but there was a suggestion from an NHL source of a deal that might make some sense involving some young, struggling wingers – Jonatan Berggren for Jack Quinn.

