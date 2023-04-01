NHL Rumors: World Cup of Hockey, Oilers, Senators and Penguins

The World Cup of Hockey, and will the Oilers sign Skyler Brind’Amour?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh on a World Cup of Hockey without Russia.

“It’s too early to talk about right now. Let’s finalize when the tournament can be, how we can move the tournament forward. Then, we can have conversations about what the circumstances are in the world and challenges that might be in front of us.”

Idea – World Cup of Hockey opening round and quarterfinals in September of 2024 and have the semis and final instead of an All-Star Game in February of 2025.

If the Edmonton Oilers don’t sign 2017 draft pick Skyler Brind’Amour, there will be teams interested.

Travis Hamonic hopes to re-sign with the Senators

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Ottawa Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic is a pending UFA, and if there is a spot and role for him with the Senators next year, he’d like to return.

“I love it here. And I want to say that from the bottom of my heart,” says Hamonic. “My wife and kids are so happy here. They are really settled here. And the community has really welcomed us. On a personal level, this is a no-brainer. And with the hockey team, this is headed in the right direction. This organization is on the upswing.”

Hamonic said they’ve had preliminary talks but nothing serious.

“They’ve spoken, but there are other fish to fry too. When the time comes, I’m sure we will get something figured out.”

Change should be coming in Pittsburgh next season regardless

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Though they could still make the playoffs, it’s been an underachieving season and change is needed before next season.

Mike Sullivan‘s job behind the bench should be safe, but if they feel his message is no longer being heard, then a change is possible.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are safe but that should be it. Potential to be on the move should include Jake Guentzel, Bryan Rust and Jeff Petry. It wouldn’t be easy to move Jeff Carter and his cap hit.

They haven’t signed any college free agents and have missed out on at least one European free agents.