NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Kings, Wild, Predators, Penguins and the Kraken

Chicago Blackhawks: The Blackhawks have placed goaltender Petr Mrazek on the IR with a groin strain.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Nick Blankenburg left last night’s game early with an upper-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: It looked like Blankenburg injured his left arm after an awkward collision.

NHL.com: Los Angeles Kings forward Alex Iafallo was placed on the LTIR with a lower-body injury.

NHL.com: Minnesota Wild forward Jordan Greenway was placed on the LTIR with an upper-body injury. He left Thursday’s game in the first period. It had been his first game of the year after having shoulder surgery in the offseason.

Nashville Predators: “Mark Borowiecki was discharged from Vanderbilt University Medical Center yesterday night and is resting at home today. The medical team has determined that Mark has no major injuries, but his return to practice and game play is subject to further rest, observation and testing.”

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel didn’t practice with the main group. He did take to the ice in a no-contact jersey after practice with some teammates.

Coach Mike Sullivan did say it was possible that Guentzel could play during their road trip.

Forward Teddy Blueger did practice but on the wing and not his usual center. He has been put on the LTIR retroactive to October 11th. He’ll be out for at least the next five games. Blueger is eligible to return on November 5th.

Alison Lukan: Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

15 teams are currently using LTIR