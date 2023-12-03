NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Avs, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Canadiens, Penguins, Sharks, and Maple Leafs

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi was activated off the IR.

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Cale Makar was dealing with something last night and was not available to them at the end of the third period and in overtime.

Cap Friendly: Columbus Blue Jackets have placed goaltender Daniil Tarasov on the LTIR for the purpose of sending him to the AHL on an LTI conditioning stint.

“But because the club has over $3M in cap space, and would actually be doing themselves a disservice if they went into LTIR, the league allows clubs to continue using regular cap space. Columbus will therefore continue accruing cap space based on an upper limit of $83.5M as though they are not using LTIR. They can now loan Tarasov to the AHL for 3 games as per the LTI Conditioning Loan rules.”

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that defenseman Josh Mahura is close to returning. They want to get him into a full practice first, which hasn’t been easy.

“We‘be practiced once in the last two weeks with the schedule we’re on. Before we get him cleared, we want to get him into something where there’s some body contact.”

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook will miss 10-12 weeks with a high ankle sprain.

#GoHabsGo currently have 8 players and $24,353,333 (26.4%) off the roster on IR/LTIR. pic.twitter.com/c96bvsKpfe — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) December 2, 2023

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Matt Nieto and Noel Acciari missed last night’s game with lower-body injuries.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks forward Luke Kunin was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury. He’s eligible to return on December 10th.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov missed last night’s game with an illness.