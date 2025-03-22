NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Stars, Oilers, Devils, Islanders, Flyers, and Blues

Greg Boysen: Chicago Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said that forward Colton Dach is listed as day-to-day with a hyperextended elbow.

Wes Crosby: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov has missed the past two games due to an illness.

Sam Nestler: Dallas Stars defenseman Thomas Harley was given a maintenance day yesterday.

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said that forward Connor McDavid had an MRI yesterday.

McDavid and Leon Draisaitl won’t play against the Kraken tonight.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Coach Knoblauch said there is no timeline for either player and that they could be out for as long as a week.

Derek Van Diest: Knoblauch yesterday said that McDavid has a lower-body injury and added:

“Connor’s got a doctor’s appointment today to see how long he’s going to be, and we’re not anticipating him playing tomorrow for sure. I would say day-to-day, maybe a week, we’ll find out more today.

“Same kind of timeline (for Draisaitl). He won’t be back immediately; he’ll be up to a week.”

Knoblauch said that if the playoffs were starting now, he doesn’t think they would be ready to go.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils forwards Ondrej Palat and Curtis Lazar went for some imaging for undisclosed injuries. The Devils have recalled forward Nolan Foote. Their status for today is not known.

Stefen Rosner: There are no updates on New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal and goaltender Semyon Varlamov.

Jordan Hall of NBC Sports: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen‘s season is in doubt as he’s now considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury. The Flyers have 12 games left.

Ristolainen’s last game was March 11th and he had been listed as day-to-day.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues Oskar Sundqvist was given a maintenance day yesterday.

