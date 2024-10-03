NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Devils, Rangers, Penguins, Sharks, Leafs, Canucks, and Golden Knights

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall‘s knee is holding up so far. He’ll be under load management his season and won’t be on the ice for more than four days in a row.

Hall: “Knowing that, at my age, injury rates go up when guys are tired and overworked, it’s important to keep that in mind.”

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that defenseman Luke Hughes (shoulder) hasn’t been back on the ice and is still 5-7 weeks away from returning.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce remains day-to-day and could be ready for their home opener on October 10th against the Maple Leafs.

“I just discussed with everybody the strong possibility he could be ready by our home opener (Oct. 10). He’s day to day, but we know he’s on the ice, he’s skating, he’s with our other group getting repetitions.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: The New York Rangers weren’t on the ice yesterday so there wasn’t an update on forward Artemi Panarin. It still sounds like they pulled him for precautionary reasons and it wasn’t anything serious.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Forward Blake Lizotte is out indefinitely with a concussion. He took a puck to the face on the weekend.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson skated on his own for the second consecutive day. He’s been day-to-day since the start of training camp with an upper-body injury.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

“We’re taking this day by day,” Warsofsky said. “I know it’s a broken record, but we’ll see how he feels tomorrow and the next day, and we’ll make a decision when we get there on (the regular season opener) Thursday.”

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar and defenseman Jani Hakanpaa were on the ice yesterday in regular jerseys.

Brendan Batchelor: Vancouver Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said that forward Pius Suter is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward William Karlsson was on the yesterday morning and that was a step in the right direction. Not sure if he’ll be ready for opening night.