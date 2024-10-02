NHL Rumors: Doesn’t Sound Like The Bruins Plan on Trading Jeremy Swayman

Could the Boston Bruins Trade Jeremy Swayman?

Look, as we see with goaltender Jeremy Swayman and the Boston Bruins, anything can happen in contract negotiations. It is a high-stakes poker game, and both sides have played and raised the stakes.

With neither side giving an inch, the Bruins could move on from Swayman, or the player could want out as they take some time apart. Again, there is still time for something to get done. However, everything is on the table now.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston was on Toronto Radio on Monday and asked if he thought Jeremy Swayman could be traded by the Boston Bruins if there is no resolution to his contract negotiation.

Jeff O’Neill: “Is there a scenario in your belief, CJ, where the Boston Bruins would ever get to a point, you can see how pissed off Cam was today (Monday), where they move on from the player?”

Chris Johnston: “I think it’s unlikely. I mean, you can never say never. I probably wouldn’t have guessed we get to this stage “O” and Swayman would be unsigned and that there still would be, what appears to be a pretty significant gap between what the sides are looking at here for in terms of a potential contract.

So I suppose it could escalate even further. But, I just don’t know what other recourse organizations would have or who else they think in a year where they’re trying to be Cup contenders, and with respect to Joonas Korpisalo who obviously been a goaltender in the league for a long time. I just, I mean, who you replacing Swayman with if you’re not signing him?

I think that’s part of the reason we’re in this scenario is that they traded Ullmark in the offseason. Swayman obviously has a lot of self belief. He’s coming off a great season last year in Boston. He had a strong playoffs for the Bruins. They’re kind of in a difficult spot with him, and he’s an RFA.”

It is Not Simple To Just Trade Swayman

As TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said on the latest edition of Insider Trading, it is not that simple for the Boston Bruins to trade Jeremy Swayman.

Darren Dreger: I mean, who’s kidding who? This is juicy stuff. As we sit on the cusp here of the start of the NHL regular season, and as much as there’s been a buzz around this file, I can tell you the Boston Bruins remain hopeful, optimistic, and committed to getting something done to sign their bona fide No. 1 goaltender. And again, the regular season here is looming.

The Boston Bruins can’t tell you what the timeline to get something done is because there’s an ongoing negotiation. They wanted to continue as amicably as possible, and they understand that social media – the rumour mill – is grinding out all sorts of different scenarios, including trade possibilities.

But look, we need to remind everybody out there that he is a restricted free agent. The Boston Bruins own his rights, so none of that is happening anytime soon. They’re still committed to getting an extension worked out.

Stay Tuned as the saga continues in Boston with Jeremy Swayman.