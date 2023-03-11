NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Stars, And Kraken

Chicago Blackhawks: It does appear that Anders Bjork suffered an injury on Friday. The Chicago Blackhawks’ forward expects to be further evaluated before Saturday’s game versus Tampa Bay.

Man Games Lost To Injury: Some have wondered which teams have lost a ton of games when it comes to injuries. Wonder no more. Here are the five most unfortunate teams.

MTL 540

TOR 467

CBJ 439

WSH 437

PHI 425

Again, the one that sticks out is the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto is well entrenched into a playoff spot despite losing so many players. The five healthiest teams are right here. Those include the New York Rangers at 37. However, Calgary (88) and Nashville (121) are too and they may miss the playoffs.

Dallas Stars: Forward Tyler Seguin expects to be out a little while.

Mike Heika: Seguin suffered a bad laceration above his knee. He was seen walking around on crutches after the post-game in Buffalo on Thursday night. The forward is out for the weekend at a bare minimum.

Seattle Kraken: Chris Driedger makes his next step in his recovery after suffering a severe knee injury at the World’s. He started for the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday. His return to the NHL is far less certain.

Helene St. James: Red Wings coach Lalonde said that forward Robby Fabbri is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. They will be cautious with him.

Ansar Khan: Fabbri has been listed as out for the weekend. From NHL.com, there will be further news available soon enough.

Ryan Kennedy: Some good news for the NHL Draft has come to light. Sault Ste Marie’s Andrew Gibson was expected to return Friday night after missing two months due to an injury. Gibson is expected to be one of the top defensemen taken in the 2023 draft.

Joe Haggerty: Forward Taylor Hall has been rumored to return to the Boston lineup potentially. However, it appears Hall could start playing again by the end of the Bruins’ five game road trip. The winger would be held out (load management) in back-to-back situations. Stay tuned.

NHL.com: Some positive news as John Tavares will return from his injury on Saturday night as Toronto plays the Edmonton Oilers. Tavares looked in great spirits after practice and raring to go.