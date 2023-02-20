NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Oilers, Panthers, Sharks, Blues, and Jets

Chicago Blackhawks: Statement from the Jonathan Toews.

“First of all, thank you to the fans and all those who have shown concern about my absence. I’m still dealing with the symptoms of Long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome.

It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms. In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

Frank Seravalli : It’s possible that Toews is able to return to the lineup sometime in March as they don’t think there are any major long-term health concerns.

: It’s possible that Toews is able to return to the lineup sometime in March as they don’t think there are any major long-term health concerns. Toews felt to be fair to other teams that were interested, his body isn’t up for high-level compete right now.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Evander Kane is out with an upper-body injury.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that defenseman Radko Gudas is good to tonight.

Forward Sam Bennett might be able to go tonight but Friday seems more likely.

Forward Anthony Duclair could return on Friday but that is depending on how practices go for him this week.

Forward Patric Hornqvist is not close to returning.

Corey Masisak: San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier is out day-to-day with an upper-body injury. They aren’t sure if he’ll be in the lineup this afternoon or not.

Matthew DeFranks: St. Louis Blues forward left yesterday’s game and was seen after with his arm in a sling. Coach Craig Berube said that he’ll be out for a while.

Here is the end of Jake Neighbours‘ only shift of today’s game, and would guess his injury might have occurred when crashing into the boards on his right shoulder. pic.twitter.com/M2xTspYEh9 — Matthew DeFranks (@MDeFranks) February 20, 2023

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers left yesterday’s game in the third period with a suspected head injury.

After the game coach Rick Bowness didn’t have an update on Ehlers. They don’t have a morning skate on Monday so any update may not come until this afternoon.