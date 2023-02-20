NHL Rumors: Scouting CHI-TOR, NJ-WPG, Jonathan Toews, and Patrick Kane

Scouting the Blackhawks and Maple Leafs

Mario Tirabassi: Scouts listed to attend last night’s Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs game include the Winnipeg Jets (2), Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks.

Scouting the Devils and Jets

Ryan Novozinsky: Scouts listed to attend last night’s New Jersey Devils and Winnipeg Jets game includes the San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Seattle Kraken and Nashville Predators.

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Boston Bruins

Blackhawks GM on Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane

Phillip Thompson: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on the trade market without Jonathan Toews: “I don’t think it changes anything. Just going to go about our business and assess what comes our way. Hopefully he’s here to finish the season but I don’t think it’s going to change anything we might or might not do on March 3.”

Luke Fox: Blackhawks GM Davidson said that he hasn’t given forward Patrick Kane a deadline to make his decision on whether he wants to remain with the Blackhawks for the rest of the season or be traded. Davidson assumes the Kane’s decision is coming soon.

Luke Fox: Blackhawks GM Davidson on the idea of re-signing pending UFAs Patrick Kane and/or Jonathan Toews: “We’ll get to the deadline, and then we’ll figure out what decisions are for the future after that…. Those are discussions that remain to be had. I think that’s a two-way street.”

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, and the Boston Bruins

Two possible landing spots for Patrick Kane

Kevin Weekes: Timing and the market are becoming factors on if Patrick Kane will decide to move on from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Among the teams that could be interested include the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Kane doesn’t think the Maple Leafs were a real possibility as a potential landing spot for himself: “I think there’s a lot of different reports out there and not all of them are true. Gotta be careful what you listen to.”